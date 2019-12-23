It’s been more than 12 years since Ringgold’s City Council didn’t include Terry Crawford.
That being said, his fellow officials and city staff decided to recognize his years of service with a special proclamation during the final council meeting of the year on Dec. 9.
Crawford, who has contributed more than 30 years of service to the city and the community overall, decided not to seek reelection earlier this year amid health issues.
After a proclamation was read by council member Kelly Bomar, each member of the board spoke about what Crawford has meant to them both professionally and personally.
“Terry has been an ambassador and a proponent of Ringgold for over half a century,” Bomar said.
The proclamation Bomar read outlined Crawford’s 30-plus years of service as a volunteer firefighter, his time on the Planning and Zoning Commission, his service as president of District One for the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), his work with the 1890s Day Planning Committee, and his time and accolades as part of the City Council over the past 12 years.
“It’s been an honor first of all and a pleasure to go with that,” Crawford said.
With all the praise Crawford received for his work in the community, council member Sara Clark took time to point out Crawford’s wife, Pat, who has been his teammate through it all.
“We need to include her because I know that she has been with you every single step of the way and I think that needs to be honored as well,” Clark said.
“And she is the number one ambassador we have for this city. I couldn’t make it without her,” Crawford added.
Mayor Nick Millwood took the time to talk about Crawford’s influence on him over the past few years.
“I think I’ve been a much better mayor because of the influence you have. I have to think through my decisions, I have to understand where the money is going to come from, and if I’m not on my toes, you’re going to let me know,” Millwood said.
In addition to the meeting being Crawford’s last, it was also the final one for Larry Black, who likewise chose not to seek reelection.
Black thanked Crawford for his friendship that dates back to 1976 when the two were working in law enforcement and firefighting capacities in the city.
While it’s bittersweet that Crawford chose to step down, he says he’s happy to have contributed to the city all he was able to and said that the city will be in good hands moving forward.
“I love Ringgold. We moved here 50 years ago and a couple of weeks,” Crawford said. “We never found a reason to leave. The only reason I’m leaving now is because it’s my doctor’s orders. We’ve got good people here. This is a fantastic place to live, so keep it going strong.”