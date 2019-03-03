Despite one narrow loss, last week could only be considered a success as the Ringgold Tigers split a home doubleheader with Ridgeland, rallied to beat Heritage on the road and took down Northwest Whitfield in a battle of state-ranked teams.
Ringgold 10, Ridgeland 0
After the games had to be moved to Bill Womack Field due to unplayable conditions at Ridgeland, the Tigers dominated Game 1 of the twinbill, scoring five times in the bottom of the first and never lookiing back.
Five of Ringgold’s nine hits went for doubles, including two by Johnny Camillucci, who also drove in three runs. Andre Tarver, Daulton Schley and Sam Mills all added doubles and all drove in one run apiece. Gavin Hames had a hit and drove in two runs, while Brayden Broome scored twice and drove in one. Camillucci pitched all six innings, allowing just two hits and four walks with five strikeouts to get the win.
Ridgeland 9, Ringgold 8
In the nightcap, Ridgeland rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh for a 9-8 win. Ringgold scored three times in the bottom of the first inning, but needed three more runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game after the Panthers put up six in the top of the second.
Tarver and Broome both had two hits, including a double. Broome finished with two RBIs, while Tarver, Schley, Camillucci and McCain Mangum all had one RBI. Owen McWhorter started on the mound, but got no decision. Mason Parker threw in relief before turning things over to Mangum. Mangum threw the last four innings for the Tigers and struck out seven, but was saddled with the loss.
Ringgold 8, Heritage 6
Wednesday night in Boynton, the Tigers pounded out 12 hits and Heritage committed three errors, but Ringgold would still need two runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a tie and finally claim an 8-6 victory.
Down 6-4 going into the fifth inning, Tarver belted a one-out solo homerun and Ringgold would eventually load the bases for Mangum, who drew a free pass to bring in the tying run. Then in the sixth, Wyatt Tennant led off with a double, Tarver drew a walk and Schley was hit by a pitch to set the table. Tennant then scored on a wild pitch and Tarver came racing home on a groundout by Broome.
Parker would get the final three outs to record a three-inning save. The freshman allowed just one hit and struck out two, while Tennant picked up the victory. He pitched four innings, allowing six earned runs on two hits and seven walks. He finished with eight strikeouts. Tarver was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, while Tennant and Camillucci had two hits each.
Ringgold 10, Northwest Whitfield 3
In a Catoosa Children’s Fund Baseball Classic game at Ringgold High School, the No. 7-ranked Tigers (Class 3A) pounded out 13 hits and got a complete-game victory from Holden Tucker in the first game of a doubleheader against the No. 5-ranked Bruins (Class 4A) on Saturday.
Tucker scattered eight hits and walked two batters, while striking out seven and allowing just two earned runs. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs.
Schley had three hits, including a pair of doubles, with one RBI. Tarver had three hits, scored three times and drove in one run. Tennant had two hits and scored twice. Broome doubled and drove in a run, while Camillucci stayed hot at the plate with three RBIs, including a two-run homer as part of a four-run third inning.
Ringgold 9, Northwest Whitfield 8
Game 2 of the doubleheader would be a wild one as the Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings, but needed two runs in the bottom of the eighth to post a walk-off win.
Ringgold nearly won it in the seventh, but failed to score after putting the first two batters of the inning on base. Northwest, who took a 7-6 lead after scoring four runs in the top of the sixth, pushed home a run in the top of the eighth.
But in the bottom of the inning, Tarver hit his second double of the game and later stole third base while Broome drew a walk. With two outs and down to his last strike, Camillucci came up clutch again with an RBI-single to plate Tarver and send Broome to third. One pitch later, freshman Kyle White laced an RBI-single to right to score Broome with the game winner.
Tarver finished with three hits and one RBI. Camillucci had two hits and drove in two. Tucker had a pair of doubles and drove in one run, while Broome, Tennant and Schley also had one RBI. Ringgold (7-2) used five pitchers with Kenyon Ransom getting credit for the victory.