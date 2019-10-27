Another outstanding season for the Ringgold Lady Tigers volleyball team came to an end last Tuesday night with a straight-sets loss to powerhouse Pace Academy in the second round of the GHSA Class 3A state tournament.
The Knights, a No. 2 seed after losing to rival Westminster in the Region 4 championship match, boasted an extremely tall frontline of three 6-foot-3 players, including Brown University commitment Ada Agolli and University of San Diego commitment Sasha Ratliff. However, the Blue-and-Gold were determined put up a fight...and fight they did.
The first set was tied 7-7 when Pace went on a 7-0 run. Ringgold would answer with four straight points to cut the deficit down to 14-11, but another 7-0 run would give the Knights a stranglehold on the set and they would go on to a 25-13 victory.
The second set was tied 8-8 when the visitors from Atlanta once again started to assert themselves. The hitting and blocking of Agolli and Ratliff, along with Lucy Ferry, proved to be too much for the smaller Lady Tigers in another 7-0 run would follow.
Ringgold called a time-out hoping to stem the Knights’ momentum, but Pace came out of the break with another 7-0 run before Sydney Pittman finally got a kill down to end the run. However, the Lady Tigers would only pick up one more point in the set as they fell, 25-10.
The third set saw a motivated Ringgold team jump out to an early 6-3 lead. But Pace would rally to tie things up and the two teams would stay within two points of each other all the way to 13-13 when the Knights (31-13) went on what appeared to be a decisive 8-1 run.
But the Lady Tigers (28-16) would not go down so easily. They clawed their way back to within four points of the lead at 24-20, but one final kill by Agolli would finally end the match and send the 2018 state champions on to the state quarterfinals.
“I feel like we definitely hung with them, especially in that third set,” Ringgold head coach Ashley Boren said. “We battled back and forth with them and I’m definitely pleased with the way we played because we knew coming in that they were a very good team. I just told our girls to go out there, have fun and play the volleyball they knew how to play and I think they did that.”
Pittman had a team-high five kills for the Lady Tigers to go with a pair of blocks. Zoie Metcalf had two kills, three aces and four assists, while Jasley Brooks had two kills. Melanie Severns finished with three kills and four blocks. Emily Ridley added three aces. Bethany Thomason and Abby Roach each had one kill and Gracie Milford picked up one ace.
The loss marked the final time in a Ringgold uniform for Thomason, Metcalf, Pittman, Brooks and Ridley. The senior quintet collected 96 total victories, made four state playoffs appearances, advanced to the second round three times and finished with three consecutive Region 6-AAA titles.
“It’s definitely hard,” said Boren, holding back tears. “The girls asked me if I was going to cry and then they started getting tears in their eyes and I said of course I am. I love this group. We’ve had the same team for two years, which has been awesome, so having to say goodbye is definitely hard.
“It’s been a great four years with them and it’s sad to see them go, but it will be exciting to watch them move on and do different things in the future. We’re definitely going to miss them and they’ve been a great group. They will definitely be leaving big shoes to fill, but they have definitely made a name for Ringgold volleyball.”