An injury-riddled season ended for the Ringgold Tigers on Friday night with a 23-14 loss at Coahulla Creek.
The Colts grabbed the early 7-0 lead, but two second-quarter touchdown passes would put the Tigers in front, 14-7, at intermission. However, it would prove to be the only points of the night for the Blue-and-White, who gave up 16 unanswered points in the second half.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Region 6-AAA champion North Murray will host Monroe Area, the No. 4 seed from Region 8-AAA in the first round of the playoffs on Friday. Second-seeded Calhoun will entertain Morgan County. Third-seeded Haralson County will be tested with a trip to Hart County and fourth-seeded Sonoraville will head to Jefferson to take on the Region 8 champion Dragons.
Sonoraville, Adairsville and LFO all finished with 4-4 records in 6-AAA with each going 1-1 against the others. However, the Class 3A power ratings were used as the tiebreaker, putting Sonoraville (10.57) in as the fourth seed.
Adairsville was all but assured of grabbing the one at-large bid in the state playoffs after having the highest power rating (10.27) between the fourth-place team of Region 1 and the fifth-place teams of Regions 2 through 8. The GHSA was in the process of finalizing the at-large team when this issue went to press. Ringgold earned the Class 3A at-large bid last year.
Adairsville would play at state-ranked Jenkins Friday night in Savannah in the opening round and could face North Murray in the state quarterfinals were they to win two straight road games.