After rejecting bids for a new brush-cutting tractor in October, the city of Ringgold was able to garner a quote closer to its budget and make the purchase before the end of the year.
During the final City Council meeting of the year on Dec. 9, City Manager Dan Wright explained that a new quote and some financial flexibility resulted in the city being able to get the new equipment.
“After we took another bid on the tractor, the lowest possible price I think is going to be the New Holland Tractor from Chattanooga Tractor at $107,000,” Wright said. “Originally the CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) budgeted $90,000 from the sewer fund. We ran this through the finance department, and there’s an additional $17,000 from the sewer fund that can be used.”
As far as the track record on the equipment, Wright said Catoosa County has used the same type of machine for years with great results.
“This particular tractor is the tractor that Catoosa County’s Road Department has used for a number of years – it has a long, 16-foot reach so that we can mow Clearview Drive, Forest Drive, along Depot Street and try to keep that up, and behind Walter Jackson Chevrolet and those big banks there,” Wright explained.
Wright added that the need for the machine is related to some of the city’s terrain and safety issues with workers.
“Currently, a lot of that has to be done with weed eaters and that’s very dangerous,” Wright said. “This is a machine that we’ll be using a lot around our sewer lines as well around manholes and areas that you just can’t get a typical bush hog in. We’ve had this particular machine on our lot for a while demoing it, and it’s done well.”
Mayor Nick Millwood said the purchase will help with both safety and efficiency.
“It’s safer, less man hours, better service to the community – in the long-term, this is good,” Millwood said.
Council members unanimously approved the purchase. After the vote, Wright took the time to point out the neighborly efforts of Catoosa County’s Public Works Department for helping out with such equipment in times of need.
“Catoosa County has been very to the city of Ringgold when they can,” Wright said. “When they come through, there are two or three spots that we just cannot reach because it’s a safety issue, and they’ve been good over the past few years – mainly since Buster Brown took over in trying to help us every time they can.”