The city of Ringgold has awarded a construction contract for the paving of four roads as part of its annual Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG).
During the Oct. 14 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright gave a rundown of the bidding, and named the streets the project would include.
“On Sept. 26, we held a paving bid opening for paving and leveling of Westview Drive, Lodgestone Drive, Circle Drive, Clark Circle – we have a favorable bid from Talley Construction and they are also the low bid of $105,723.50,” Wright said.
One of the luxuries of the LMIG program is that grant funds will cover more than half of the planned work.
“As you’ll recall, we did receive money through a grant with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT); it’s called the LMIG Program (Local Maintenance Improvement Grant), for $49,878.93, which leaves the city using (paying) $55,844.57.”
In addition to the four roads mentioned, Wright urged that recent developments have caused the city to consider repairs on Kristin Drive while they have Talley working on the other roads.
“Last week we had a road failure on Kirstin Drive near the Cracker Barrel and the new hotel entrance,” Wright said. “We’ve had to caution that particular lane off and there are several other areas there on Kristin Drive that need some really deep-based type patching.”
Wright said city crews plan to start working on that area as soon as they can.
“It’s unsafe for cars to drive across it – you can see evidence where people have been scrapping the bottom of their cars,” Wright said. “We want to go ahead and get that fixed and hopefully get that paved while Talley is here.”
The board unanimously approved the Talley contract with the LMIG and city funding factored in.
While no agreement has been made about Kristin Drive as of yet, Councilman Larry Black did say that the road and the ones outlined in the LMIG project are of high priority.
“We are going to try to communicate with Talley and get this done in the fastest timeline that we can,” Black said.