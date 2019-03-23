The city of Ringgold has been awarded a Georgia Tourism Product Development Grant to help with its revitalization project of the historic cemetery at the corner of Lafayette and Church streets.
The Ringgold Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB), which promotes tourism related events and development throughout the city learned of the grant award during its March 5 meeting, and the City Council accepted the award contract a week later on March 11.
The city applied for the grant back in December through the Georgia Department of Tourism and Economic Development to hopefully cover some of the cost of the planned upgrades.
“We applied for a grant for the cemetery, and we’re now one of 14 grants that are being awarded,” City Manager Dan Wright said. “It’s a $5,000 grant for the Citizen’s Cemetery.”
The cemetery, which has the graves of several Civil War era soldiers, is frequented by history buffs and is also a popular stop on the city’s Ghost Tours during the annual Haunted Depot festivities.
Wright says the cemetery project will could have multiple phases too it with the first being the outside appearance and accessibility.
“The first phase will consist of is putting appropriate period fencing and pillars around the exterior along Lafayette Street with an arched pedestrian gate with the name of the cemetery inscribed on it,” Wright explained. “Also, we’re looking at a fence along Church Street with a service gate, and a sidewalk.”
Before the project was resurrected last fall, City Council members and staff past and present planned out upgrades for the location back in 2011 before the famous F-5 tornado struck the city in April of that year causing a lot of projects to be placed on hold.
After rescaping its downtown area tremendously in recent years, officials feel now is an opportune time to make the historic cemetery more inviting to both tourists and locals.