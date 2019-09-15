The Ringgold Lady Tigers took two big steps forward in securing the No. 1 seed for the upcoming area tournament by beating both LFO and North Murray last Tuesday night at David Moss Gymnasium to move to 2-0 in Region 6-AAA play.
The Lady Tigers opened against the Lady Warriors and needed three sets before finally winning the match, 25-9, 26-28 and 15-3. They would face the Lady Mountaineers in the last match of the night and coasted to a 25-8, 25-21 win.
Ringgold would improve to 17-13 overall welcomed Gordon Central and Gordon Lee to town on Thursday and earned a split. Ringgold beat Gordon Central, 25-4 and 25-10, but lost to the Lady Trojans, 25-22 and 25-18.
Individual statistics for Ringgold had not been provided as of press time.