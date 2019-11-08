The city of Ringgold is close to changing three of its streets to one-way after holding the first public readings for the new switches.
The current plan is for three one-way changes: Maple Street from Nashville Street to Lafayette Street; Jail Street from Lafayette Street to Nashville Street, and Church Street from Lafayette Street to Cleveland Street.
The adjustment on Jail and Maple Streets are to help with traffic flow around the Catoosa County Courthouse.
Church Street, on the other hand, came about after a newly erected fence around the historic cemetery at the corner of Church and Lafayette streets created complaints from some residents about their view being obstructed when trying to turn onto Lafayette Street from Church Street.
While the initial Church Street change stemmed from residential concern, resident Joe Kauffman says he’s in favor of the one-way change.
“I’m all for this one-way coming from Lafayette going back toward Nashville Street,” Kauffman said. “I think it’d be safer all the way around. I think it’ll be good for everybody.”
Kauffman admitted that the change will cause him to have to alter the routine he’s had for years, but that he’s willing to do so because he sees how the change will make the traffic flow safer for all involved.
Councilman Randall Franks said he also took the time to run the change by the one business that exists at the corner of Church Street and Cleveland Street.
“I spoke with our friends at the Butterfly Salon and they, like Mr. Kauffman, are fully on board with changing it to a one-way.”
The first readings of all three road changes were approved by the board. Now, the second readings will take place during the first Nov. meeting, at which time residents can voice their support or displeasure with the changes.