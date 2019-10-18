More housing options might be coming to the Old Mill Road area of Ringgold in the future after the city approved a developer’s rezoning request from commercial to residential.
During the Oct. 14 City Council meeting, local developer Jerry Hawthorne spoke on behalf of LJ Investment Holdings, LLC regarding the request from C-2 commercial to R-3 residential for the property across Old Mill Road.
“This property is on the very outskirts of Ringgold,” Hawthorne said. “I bought this piece, a piece across the road, and then piece that’s on Battlefield Parkway that has a building on it – I didn’t even realize this piece was in the city.”
Hawthorne, who has created numerous housing developments in the community over the years, explained that most of the property in that area is already of the residential variety.
“That whole section of Old Mill Road is a highly residential area – there’s really no businesses at all there except for the veterinary clinic up close to Three Notch Road,” Hawthorne opined. “The road has very little traffic – I can stand out there for an hour and hardly see anybody come by.”
Hawthorne didn’t specify exactly how many new homes he aims to put in that area, but did say he’s shooting for townhomes.
“It is zoned commercial, but I just don’t think it’s commercial property back there,” Hawthorne said. “I’m wanting to build some townhomes on it.”
After a public hearing the yielded no opposition, the Council unanimously approved the request by a 4-0 vote with Council lady Sara Clark absent from the meeting.