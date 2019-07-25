- Qualifying as a candidate is Aug. 19-23. Early voting begins Oct. 14. Final election day is Nov. 5. Run-off election, if necessary, is Dec.3.
- Pick up your qualifying packet at Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold.
- You may form a campaign committee, begin to raise funds and campaign before qualifying, but you must first file a Declaration of Intent (DOI). Filing a DOI is not the same as qualifying to be a candidate – it’s a declaration that you intend to be a candidate and it allows you to begin securing support. See qualifying packet for more details.
- Qualifying (filing as a candidate): Aug. 19-23, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Register at Freedom Center.
- Qualifying fees: Ringgold Mayor, $180; Ringgold Council, $108; Fort Oglethorpe Mayor, $315; Fort Oglethorpe Council, $255. There are options for a “Pauper’s Application” and running as a write-in candidate (visit catoosa.com/elections or call 706-935-3990 to learn more).
- Qualifying fees are 3% of the annual salary the position pays. Ringgold mayor’s salary, $6,000; Ringgold council seat, $3,600; Fort Oglethorpe mayor, $10,500; Fort Oglethorpe council seat, $8,500.
To learn more about running for local office in Catoosa County and its cities, visit catoosa.com/elections.