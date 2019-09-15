It’s hard to have a better regular season week than the one the Ringgold Lady Tigers enjoyed last week.
The Blue-and-White not only increased their winning streak to 11 in a row entering play this week, but took down their county rival and five other state-ranked opponents, including three different No. 1’s, to conclude an impressive 7-0 week.
Ringgold 9, LFO 5
The No. 3-ranked (Class 3A) Lady Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings last Tuesday before holding off a late charge to post a Region 6-AAA win at home. Kaylee Phillips allowed four earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts in the complete-game victory.
Jade Gainer accounted for the final run with a solo homer. She finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Baileigh Pitts was 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI, while Ava Raby also had two hits. Amber Gainer had a hit, scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs, while Riley Nayadley, Autumn Green and Caroline Hemphill all had one RBI each.
Ringgold 9, Calhoun 4
Trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Tigers erupted for eight runs and went on to hand the top-ranked Lady Jackets a loss in a 6-AAA showdown at Hazel Brown Field on Thursday.
Eight Ringgold batters reached base and seven would score in the bottom of the fifth inning, all with two outs. Pitts had a two-run double, Jade Gainer delivered a two-run single and Hemphill laced a two-run double of her own, while Green was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Hemphill and Riley had two hits each in the victory, while Raby added a single. Phillips pitched all seven innings. She gave up four earned runs on 11 hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Calhoun uncharacteristically committed five errors in the game.
Ringgold 11, Marist 5
Facing the No. 4-ranked team in Class 4A in the opener of the SCORE International Invitational at Chattanooga’s Warner Park on Friday, the Lady Tigers used three runs in the second inning and put up a six-spot an inning later en route to the win.
Pitts went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the game. Nayadley had two hits, scored twice and drove in one run. Amber Gainer tripled and scored three times, while Hemphill had a hit and drove in two. Taylor Thomas got the victory in the circle. She allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and four walks in four innings, while finishing with one strikeout.
Ringgold 8, Gordon Lee 0
The Blue-and-White snapped the Lady Trojans’ long, season-opening winning streak with a win on Friday night. The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but 10 Ringgold hitters would reach base with two outs in the inning. Hemphill and Pitts both had two-RBI hits in the frame.
Hemphill and Phillips had two hits each in the victory, while Nayadley, Amber Gainer and Jade Gainer all had one RBI apiece. Phillips pitched six innings, allowing just four hits and striking out one.
Ringgold 10, Woodland 4
On Saturday morning, Nayadley went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Amber and Jade Gainer each had two hits, including solo homers, in a victory over the Wildcats. Addi Broome was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Taylor Layne had two hits and drove in one run, while Raby and Pitts each had one RBI.
Thomas pitched all seven innings to get the victory. She gave up four earned runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Ringgold 7, Tattnall Square 3
Down 3-0 after two innings, Ringgold scored five runs in the top of the third inning, highlighted by a two-run shot off the bat of Jade Gainer, to beat the No. 4-ranked team in Class 1A (Private).
Gainer was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the win. Nayadley once again went 3-for-4 and finished with a pair of RBIs. Pitts, Layne and Hemphill had two hits apiece, while Shelby Cole picked up an RBI.
Maddy Bacon got the start in the circle. She gave up two earned runs on a hit with two strikeouts, but was pulled in the second inning in favor of Thomas, who closed it out to get the victory. Thomas pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just one hit and three walks with three strikeouts.
Ringgold 6, Northwest 5
The final game of the tournament saw the Lady Tigers, down 5-4, get a two-out, RBI-single from Cole in their final at-bat before a run-scoring hit by Raby moments later sealed the walk-off win over the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A.
Raby also had a double as one of her three hits and she finished the game with five RBIs. Cole and Jade Gainer had two hits apiece, while Phillips gave up five earned runs on 10 hits in six innings to pick up the win for the Lady Tigers (17-2, 7-0).