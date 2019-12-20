While many freshmen in fastpitch softball are just looking for ways to contribute, that wasn’t the case for Ringgold’s Riley Nayadley.
Nayadley was handed the reigns at the shortstop from the first day she stepped foot on the field and the athletic multi-sport standout rewarded Ringgold’s coaches for their faith in her by putting up un-freshman-like numbers.
She batted .346 that first year and, although her average dipped to .273 the following year, she increased her power numbers to 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 24 RBIs.
Then this past fall, she simply put it all together.
Nayadley torched opposing hitting to the tune of a team-best .479 average, 13 doubles and 38 RBIs with a .705 slugging percentage. She also had one triple, four homers and scored 35 runs, while committing just four errors all season long for the Region 6-AAA champs.
She went on to earn first team All-Region (6-AAA) and first team Class 3A All-State honors and, today, she shares Catoosa County Player of the Year honors.
“It feels great,” she said of sharing the award. “I’m just glad everything paid off for the whole team. It was a great year with all the things we did as a team and everything we did individually. We all just accomplished a lot.”
Nayadley saved some of her best for the state playoffs, where she collected 15 RBIs in 11 games to Lady Tigers rally from an opening-round loss in Columbus to post six straight elimination game victories and win the program’s first fastpitch championship since 2005.
Included in that memorable late October run was a big two-run homer in Ringgold’s dramatic, come-from-behind win over Calhoun, a 4 for 4, two-double, two-RBI performance against Lovett and a clutch two-run double in a Game 1 victory over Franklin County in the finals, before her towering solo homer in Game 2 gave the Lady Tigers the jump-start they needed to win it all.
“I just knew that if I had a good mindset and believed, everything would work out,” Nayadley said.
With one more season to go before she heads off to play ball at ETSU, Nayadley says she has designs on doing even more to help the Lady Tigers win one more state title before she takes off her Ringgold uniform for good.