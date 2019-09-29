The Ridgeland Lady Panthers have struggled at times during the 2019 season. However, they went into this week just one series win away from officially becoming Cinderella in the Class 4A state tournament.
After losing their regular-season finale to Pickens, sixth-seeded Ridgeland took down seventh-seeded Southeast Whitfield in a play-in game for the Region 6-AAA playoffs on Saturday.
With the victory, the Lady Panthers (6-20) were set to head to Tunnel Hill on Monday to face third-seeded and state-ranked Northwest Whitfield with the winner of the three-game series advancing to the state tournament. Due to newspaper deadlines, results of that game were not available as of press time.
Pickens 12, Ridgeland 3
The Lady Panthers trailed 5-3 after six innings, but visiting Pickens would come up with six hits in the top of the seventh, including a solo homer and a pair of doubles, as they headed back to Jasper with the victory.
Maggie Dickson and Hailey Carroll had two hits apiece for Lady Panthers. Kylie Collins hit a triple and drove in one run, while Bryanna Goldsmith also had one RBI.
Goldsmith took the loss in the circle. She allowed 10 earned runs over seven innings with one walk and three strikeouts.
Ridgeland 12, Southeast 6
Saturday’s game saw the visiting Lady Raiders forge a 2-1 lead after the top of the second inning. But the Lady Panthers would score three times in the bottom of the frame. Goldsmith had the big hit with a clutch two-out, two-run double to give her team the lead for good.
Ridgeland would add some insurance as they scored four times with two out in the bottom of the third. Vanessa Hart had the big blow with a two-run single. The senior also came through with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth after Makayla Cope led off the frame with her third homer of the season, a solo shot.
Hart finished with two hits and four RBIs on the day. Goldsmith had three hits and three RBIs, while Cordasia Watkins had three hits and two RBIs. Cope and Brittany Holder had two hits apiece, while Cope and Collins each had one RBI.
Carroll got the victory in the circle. The senior pitched all seven innings, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.