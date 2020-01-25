The Ridgeland Panthers dropped a Region 6-AAAA contest at Heritage last Tuesday as the Generals used a big third quarter to claim a 67-47 victory.
Ridgeland got 18 points from Chris Turner and 11 from Kobe Lewis. Ethan Moyer went for eight points. Kyan Clark had five points, followed by Jordan McLin with three and Kai Johnson for two. With the loss, the Panthers slipped 2-9 in region play.
Heritage girls 57, Ridgeland 31
Fran King led Ridgeland with 11 points in the girls’ contest earlier in the night. Cordasia Watkins had seven and Kia Wade finished the game with six. Three points from Annabel Hill and two each from Sydney Davis and Macie Boren rounded out the scoring.
The Lady Panthers fell to 1-10 in 6-AAAA with the loss.
LFO girls 53, Ridgeland 24
Ridgeland kept Saturday night’s game in Fort Oglethorpe tight for the majority of the first half. However, LFO used an 11-0 run to end the half before pulling away over the final two quarters.
Watkins paced the Lady Panthers (4-19 overall) with 12 points. Boren collected four points, while Hill, Abrianna Ransom and McKensie Miller both had two points. One point each from Wade and Justice Turner rounded out the scoring.
LFO boys 66, Ridgeland 50
Up by two after one quarter, a 10-0 late second-quarter run helped lift the Warriors to a 28-19 lead at the break. However, Clark would drain a 3-pointer to close out the half and the Panthers would come out of the gates hot in the second half as the took their first lead, 34-33, with just over four minutes left in the period.
However, the home team would counter with what became a decisive 13-0 run to the period and the Warriors would take advantage of a big shooting night from Brent Bowman to boost their lead to 57-37 early in the fourth quarter. Bowman finished with nine 3-pointers and 31 points.
Moyer had 13 points for Ridgeland (7-17 overall). Clark scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Lewis finished with 10 points. Turner picked up nine points and McLin added six.