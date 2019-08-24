Some early-season struggles continued for the Ridgeland Lady Panthers last week as the Black-and-White dropped a pair of Region 6-AAAA contests before going 0-4 at a tournament in Cartersville over the weekend.
Heritage 12, Ridgeland 0
Cordasia Watkins and Makayla Cope both had singles off Generals’ ace Rachel Gibson in a home loss last Tuesday. Hailey Carroll allowed eight earned runs in five innings. She walked two batters and finished with one strikeout.
LaFayette 11, Ridgeland 0
On Thursday in LaFayette, the Lady Panthers were once again unable to generate any offense. Bryanna Goldsmith took the loss in the circle as she allowed 10 earned runs over four innings with two strikeouts.
Cartersville 7, Ridgeland 2
In their first tournament game on Friday afternoon, Ridgeland scored twice in the top of the third inning to tie the game, 2-2. However, the Lady Canes responded with four runs in the bottom of the third inning and tacked on an insurance run later in the game.
Cope and Maggie Dickson each had two hits for Ridgeland. Cope and Watkins each had one RBI and Kylie Collins added a double.
Carroll allowed three earned runs on five hits and five walks with two strikeouts. Collins also got in the game to pitch and gave up four earned runs on a hit and two walks.
Thomas County Central 4, Ridgeland 1
The night ended with a setback to the south Georgia squad as Taylor Blevins had the lone RBI for the Lady Panthers. Marianne Beliveau had a double in the loss. Goldsmith pitched six innings. She gave up three earned runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Camden County 6, Ridgeland 4
Saturday morning saw Danielle Cross finish with two doubles and two RBIs, but four errors would doom the Lady Panthers in a loss to the Lady Wildcats. Goldsmith had two hits, including a double, while Cope drove in one run.
Goldsmith pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts.
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Ridgeland 0
In the day’s second game, the Lady Panthers only managed singles from Dickson, Watkins and Beliveau as Kennesaw Mountain scored all three of its runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Carroll pitched all seven innings. She scattered eight hits and walked two batters, but allowed just one earned run as Ridgeland (2-13, 0-3) made three more errors in the contest.