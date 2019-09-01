Two longtime Walker County rivals clash on the court last Tuesday night and the battle would go to three sets before the Ridgeland Lady Panthers finally fell to LaFayette, 20-25, 25-23 and 15-10.
It was Ridgeland who brought the energy early. The Lady Panthers took the lead in the first set and held it wire-to-wire, thwarting a couple of attempted rallies by LaFayette to get back into game. But after seeing what type of intensity that Ridgeland was bringing, LaFayette stepped up late in the second set to tie up the match and force the deciding race to 15.
With players on both teams hammering shots and diving all over the floor, the Lady Ramblers finally looked to have the upper hand at 12-5. Ridgeland would refuse to yield and fought their way back into striking distance. However, they would not get any closer than three points the rest of the way as LaFayette finally sealed the victory.
Justice Devlin had 13 kills, two aces and two blocks for Ridgeland against LaFayette. Jayda Jenkins finished with four kills and seven digs. Natalee McClain had three kills. Sarah Williams served up five aces. Brylee Durham had six digs and Kailey Boulware had two aces to go with 23 assists.
The match was the second three-setter of the evening for the home team, who also needed a tiebreaker to defeated Silverdale Baptist Academy, 17-25, 25-23 and 15-11.
Devlin also led the offense with 14 kills and a block versus Silverdale. Jenkins had five kills, three digs and two aces. Landree Dunn added five kills and Boulware had 19 assists.
“We knew that tonight was going to be a true test,” Ridgeland head coach April Lemonds stated. “Not to take anything away from any of the teams we’ve played so far, but Silverdale is traditionally strong and LaFayette is a really good team. I love the fact that we had both of them here on the same night this early (in the season) to let us kind of see where we are.
“I was really proud of my kids. They all kept battling and they pushed through because these kids are fighters, they’re not quitters. I always tell them to be scrappy and I’m very pleased with the effort they put in tonight.”
Ridgeland improved to 8-1 on the season after making short work of the Lookout Valley Lady Jackets, 25-12, 25-8 and 25-12, in a best-of-five match at Lookout Valley on Thursday.
Devlin had seven kills, three aces and two blocks for the Lady Panthers. Jenkins finished with five kills, four digs and two aces. McClain served up six aces on the night. Williams had three kills and two aces. Boulware had 13 assists to go with three aces and Durham finished the night with nine digs.
The Ridgeland varsity team took part in the annual Choo Choo Classic in Chattanooga over the weekend and finished with a 2-5 record, beating St. Benedict (18-25, 25-18, 15-12) and Stone Memorial (25-11, 25-18), but falling to East Hamilton (25-14, 25-18), Anderson County (25-20, 23-25), White County (16-25, 26-24, 19-17), Central (25-23, 25-23) and Tennessee High (25-23, 25-16).
Individually, Devlin had 43 kills, 14 blocks and nine aces over the weekend. Jenkins collected 30 kills, 40 digs and 10 aces. McClain added 20 kills and 11 aces, while Boulware finished with 77 assists, 24 digs and 10 aces. Other top contributors for Ridgeland (10-6) included Williams (12 aces, eight kills, seven digs), Dunn (12 kills) and Asia Silmon (nine kills).