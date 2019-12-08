The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers opened play in Region 6-AAAA last Tuesday night, but the Black-and-White found the road not to their liking as they dropped pair of games at Northwest Whitfield.
Northwest girls 70, Ridgeland 22
The Lady Bruins flexed their muscles by opening up a 50-10 halftime lead and never looking back. Autumn Wylie had 18 points for the home team.
Kia Wade, Cordasia Watkins and Fran King all had four points each for Ridgeland, while Annabel Hill and Macie Boren both chipped in with three.
Northwest boys 81, Ridgeland 41
The Panthers trailed by just two points, 15-13, after one quarter of play. However, the Bruins erupted for 33 points in the second quarter alone and lead 48-27 at intermission before adding to their advantage in the second half.
Blane Greene had 19 points for the Bruins.
Kobe Lewis led all scorers with 20 points for Ridgeland. Kyan Clark added seven points. Chris Turner and King Mason both finished with five points, while Jordan McLin added four.
Pickens girls 89, Ridgeland 48
Back at home on Friday, the Lady Panthers tried to stay with the Dragonettes, but the pace that the visitors from Jasper set was too much for a young Ridgeland team to keep up with as Pickens pulled away in the second half for a 6-AAAA victory.
Mykenzie Weaver had 33 points for the Nettes’, who led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter before stretching it out to 40-25 at halftime.
King led Ridgeland (0-2 in 6-AAAA) with 14 points. Watkins added 11 points, while Hill and Justice Turner finished with six points each.
Pickens boys 70, Ridgeland 67
The final game on Friday saw the Panthers take an early five-point lead before the Dragons would come back to forge a 36-33 lead at halftime. The two teams would play even in the second half as Pickens held on for the three-point region victory.
Noah Sutton lead three Pickens’ players in double figures as he scored a team-high 20 points.
Lewis had a season and career-high 28 points for Ridgeland (0-2 in 6-AAAA). Turner added 13 points and Ethan Moyer finished with 11.
Dade County boys 62, Ridgeland 60
Ridgeland fell to 1-6 overall after another tough setback at home on Saturday. Lewis made it three straight games with 20 or more points as he led all scorers with 22. Turner went for 12 and Clark chipped in with nine.
Results of the girls’ game had not been provided as of press time.