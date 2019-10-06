The Ridgeland Panthers led visiting Northwest Whitfield, 16-7, at halftime, but gave up 10 points in each of the final two quarters and dropped a 27-16 decision to the Bruins at Bowers and Painter Field on Friday night.
Offense was tough to come by for the home team. Playing without injured starting quarterback Nathan Carver, Ridgeland was held to just five first downs and 154 total yards of offense. Freshman signal-caller Chase Watkins competed admirably, completing 10-of-16 passes for 139 yards, but was intercepted three times, while the running game managed just 15 yards on 33 attempts.
The Panthers’ defense was active all night long as they forced and recovered two Northwest fumbles and picked off Bruins’ quarterback Owen Brooker twice.
Brooker opened the scoring for the Bruins on a 59-yard run late in the first quarter, but two interceptions in the second quarter would set up Ridgeland inside the Northwest 5-yard line twice. Jordan Blackwell scored on a 1-yard run, while Jeremiah Turner also found the endzone from a yard out. Conner Middleton would add a 32-yard field goal with 3:39 left in the half to stake the Panthers to the nine-point halftime advantage.
Northwest, however, would control the second half.
A long punt return by Matthew Redman set up a 25-yard field goal by Yahir Zapata to pull the Bruins within six points of the lead and they would go ahead for good on their next offensive possession as Preston Nealy hauled in a 18-yard pass from Brooker with 11 seconds left to play in the quarter
Zapata booted a 21-yard field goal early in the fourth to add to the lead and, following a bad snap on a Ridgeland punt deep in Panther territory, Brooker would call his own number on a 2-yard run with 5:16 to go, accounting for the final points of the night.
Brooker passed for 186 yards and rushed for 67, while Nealy had 97 yards on five catches for Northwest, who improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 6-AAAA.
Terrence Roberts had 68 yards on four receptions for the Panthers, while Blackwell had 19 yards on 16 carries against a stout Bruins’ run defense.
Ridgeland (1-4, 1-1) will briefly step out of region to host Cross Keys this Friday night for Homecoming.