The Ridgeland Panthers celebrated Homecoming at Bowers and Painter Field on Friday night by coasting to a 55-6 victory over visiting Cross Keys.
Jordan Blackwelll had two carries for 94 yards and a touchdown. Terrance Roberts scored twice on two carries totaling 80 yards, while Eric Singleton and Jeremiah Turner both picked up TD’s on the ground. Torrance Roberts had a 45-yard touchdown catch and Cade McGregor hauled in a 41-yard TD pass. Quarterback Chase Watkins was 4-for-4 in the air for 96 yards and the two scores.
Ridgeland (2-4 overall) will jump back into 6-AAAA action next Friday when they travel to county rival LaFayette for another important region tilt.