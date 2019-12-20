The Ridgeland Panthers picked up a pair of Senior Night victories over LFO and Trion on Thursday night in Rossville.
Ridgeland opened the night with a 42-15 win over the Warriors. Aiden Barber (106 pounds), Garret Romans (132) and Cameron Bain (138) all scored pins for the Panthers, who also won four matches by forfeit.
Taylor Frady (285) scored a pin for LFO, while Jacob Brown (170) claimed a 7-1 decision.
The final match saw the Panthers post a 28-15 victory over the Bulldogs.
Elijah Langston (126), Aiden Raymer (132) and Dylan Fowler (170) each had a pin in the victory, while Ethan Morgan (160) earned a major decision. The Panthers also scored two wins by forfeit.
Trion defeated LFO in the night’s other match. Brown (170) and Frady (285) had wins for the Warriors. The final score had not been provided as of press time.
Trojans sweep in Chatsworth
Gordon Lee’s wrestling team made the drive to Murray County last Tuesday and returned with a pair of victories over Model (42-37) and the host Indians (54-30).
Jadyn Norton went 2-0 at 126 pounds, while Penn Askew (132) and Logan Butler (170) both went 1-0 for the Trojans.