After a couple of wash-outs, the Ridgeland Panthers and Ringgold Tigers were finally able to get in their long-anticipated doubleheader last Tuesday, although due to unplayable field conditions, the games had to be moved to Ringgold.
Ringgold 10, Ridgeland 0
In the opener, the Panthers could not get anything going offensively and suffered a shutout loss in a game that was halted by the run rule after six innings.
Riley Harrison had both hits for the Panthers. Tanner Hill started the game and took the loss on the mound. Hill and Seth Pitts each pitched one inning, while Timothy Holister took over in the third inning and finished it out.
Ridgeland 9, Ringgold 8
In the Game 2, a back-and-forth contest saw the Panthers push home three runs in the top of the seventh before holding on for the victory.
Ridgeland got a grand slam homerun from Hill as part of a six-run top of the second, but the Tigers would rally for an 8-6 lead before the Panthers would finally regain the lead in their final at-bat. Hill came through with an RBI-single, Gabe Ashley would get hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Drew Meade drove in what became the game-winner with a fielder’s choice.
Meade would then pick up the victory after shutting down the Tigers in the bottom of the inning. He was the fourth pitcher of the game for the Panthers behind starter D.J. Ball, Harrison and Robert Jent. Hill had a monster game by going 4-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs. Dylan Fowler had two hits for the Panthers, while Harrison matched Ashley with one RBI.
LFO 9, Ridgeland 7
In the home opener on Saturday, Ridgeland attempted to rally after falling behind 9-4 going into the bottom of the seventh. However, the comeback would ultimately fall three runs short.
Tyler Crawford had two hits and drove in a run. Hill had a triple and an RBI, while Chandler Goodwin also drove in a run. Ridgeland (1-2) used five pitchers with Timothy Holister taking the loss.