Some early-inning miscues put Ridgeland in a hole they could not escape as they dropped a 7-3 decision to Gilmer in the Region 6-AAAA opener in Ellijay this past Thursday.
The Lady Panthers matched the Lady Bobcats with six hits on the afternoon, but Ridgeland would commit three errors, while Gilmer played error-free softball. The Lady Bobcats would blow the game open with three runs in the bottom of the fifth before adding an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Bryanna Goldsmith had an RBI in the top of the third for Ridgeland, while Marianne Beliveau added a two-run single in the top of the seventh. Vanessa Hart also had a double for the Lady Panthers.
Goldsmith took the loss in the circle. She pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Hailey Carroll pitched the final two innings. She gave up just one earned run on three hits and struck out one Gilmer batter.
Calhoun 16, Ridgeland 0In Friday’s opener at the Dalton Lady Cat Classic, the Lady Panthers managed just four hits, all singles, off the bats of Goldsmith, Cordasia Watkins, Danielle Cross and Kylie Collins, while Carroll took the loss in the circle.
North Murray 5, Ridgeland 3
In Friday’s nightcap, the Lady Panthers led 3-0, but gave up four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as Lady Mountaineers took the lead for good. Ridgeland hurt itself with six errors in the game.
Maggie Dickson had two hits and drove in a run for Ridgeland. Goldsmith had a double and an RBI, while Hart also drove in a run. Goldsmith took the loss, allowing just one earned run in 5.1 innings in the circle.
Sonoraville 1, Ridgeland 0
On Saturday morning, the Lady Panthers gave up a solo run in the bottom of the third and the Lady Phoenix made it hold up in the narrow victory.
Ridgeland surrendered just four hits in the game, but only managed three of its own. Cross had a double, while Dickson and Hart both had singles. Carroll pitched six strong innings, giving up just four hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Cedartown 10, Ridgeland 5
The Lady Panthers (2-7, 0-1) scored all five of their runs in the top of the fourth inning after entering the frame down 6-0. However, the Lady Bulldogs would put up four runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Hart had two hits. Cross had another double, while Cross, Watkins, Hart and Anna Jenkins all drove in one run each. Goldsmith pitched 1.2 innings, allowing five earned runs. Carroll gave up three earned runs in 2.2 innings of work.
Ridgeland and Northwest were slated to play in Rossville last Tuesday night, but the game would be rained out. The game was slated to be restarted from the beginning on Monday of this week Results were not available as of press time.