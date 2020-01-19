The LaFayette Ramblers welcomed LFO to south Walker County last Tuesday and posted a 59-6 victory over the visiting Warriors in a battle of future area opponents.
There were only four head-to-head bouts during the match, all won by the Ramblers.
Avery Sullivan scored an 18-1 technical fall at 132 pounds, while Cyrek Johns (113), David Patterson (220) and Matthew Wallin (285) all won their matches by pinfall.
LaFayette also got forfeit victories by Keegan Johns (120), Jazzen Nelson (138), Karson Ledford (145), Hunter Deal (152), Jacob Brown (160) and Caleb Zwiger (170).
LFO’s only points came on a forfeit victory by Chandler Tisdale at 106. There were double forfeits at 126, 182 and 195 pounds.
Ridgeland seventh in Alabama
The Ridgeland Panthers finished seventh overall at the Smiths Station Invitational in Smiths Station, Ala. on Saturday.
The Panthers had five wrestlers place, including two runners-up, as they finished with 90.5 points in the 23-team field. Class 6A Lee County of Georgia scored 253 points to win the multi-state tournament.
Aiden Raymer took second place at 132 pounds. Raymer advanced to the finals with one technical fall and two major decisions, but fell to Lee County’s Phin Johnson in the finals.
Then at 285, Tommy Lamb coasted into the finals with three first-period pins. However, Lamb would drop a heartbreaking 4-2 decision to Opelika, Ala.’s Michael Dawson in the finals. Dawson is currently 36-0 on the season.
Elijah Langston finished fourth at 120, while Aiden Barber (106) and Matthew Ballew (170) both placed sixth in their weight classes.
Ridgeland will join Gordon Lee and LaFayette in the annual Walker County Cup matches Thursday at LaFayette High School.