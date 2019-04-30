Ridgeland seniors Brooke Mayfield and Tori Elliott decided to give something back to the community when they planned their senior project this year. Through their Project Play Day event, which took place on Saturday, April 27, they created a day for families to come out, have some fun, and raise money to give to organizations that help families in need.
"While we may not be able to give out of pocket, we did want to give in any way we could" noted Mayfield. "And fundraising was always the best part of school for me." She and Elliott decided that the money raised at Project Play Day would be donated to Babies Can't Wait and the Chattanooga Down Syndrome Society.
Once the girls decided what to do, planning the event wasn't a problem. "We just asked my pastor if he’d let us use the church and he was more than willing to let us" said Mayfield. "We put a team together and they helped us plan the event. We asked clubs at school if they wanted to volunteer," and got a good response.
With all of the plans in place, the girls started to spread the word to other schools in the county. The fundraiser reached the ears of three third graders at Naomi Elementary, and they decided that they had to help. Aubrey Babb, Jalyn Hunt, and Aarna Patel decided to sell their own toys and jewelry that they made. Principal Autumn Hentz said "they were able to raise $85.75 with their fundraising efforts. We are so proud of them for the hard work and selflessness they demonstrated by supporting this initiative."
Through the hard work of Mayfield and Elliott, Project Play Day not only benefited the local nonprofits to which the earnings were donated, but also taught three Naomi students that they too can make a difference in the world around them.