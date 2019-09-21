The Ridgeland Lady Panthers suffered a tough region loss last Tuesday, but rebounded with a solid region win two days later to move to 3-8 in 6-AAAA play this season with only Tuesday’s home game against Pickens remaining on the docket before the region playoffs begin.
LaFayette 11, Ridgeland 2
The Lady Panthers found themselves knotted up 2-2 going into the fifth inning, but saw the visiting Lady Ramblers pull away late to pick up the win.
LaFayette pushed home two runs in the top of the first inning, but Marianne Beliveau tied the game for Ridgeland with a two-run single in the bottom half of the frame. However, LaFayette would score the final nine runs to take the rivalry game.
Beliveau was 4-for-4 for Ridgeland, while Maggie Dickson was 2-for-4. Hailey Carroll took the loss in the circle. She gave up five earned runs on 10 hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.
Ridgeland 12, Southeast 8
Tied 7-7 going into the top of the fifth inning, Makayla Cope belted a two-run homer to give the Lady Panthers the lead for good in a win at Southeast on Thursday.
Ridgeland scored five runs in the top of the second inning to take a 5-2 lead. They added two more in the top of the fourth, but gave up three in the bottom of the fourth as the Lady Raiders temporarily tied the score.
Vanessa Hart finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the victory. Beliveau had two hits and three RBIs. Cope finished with two hits and a pair of runs scored. Anna Jenkins had three hits and one RBI. Carroll knocked in two runs and Bryanna Goldsmith had two hits and one RBI.
Goldsmith got the win. She started in the circle and allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks in five innings of work. She finished with three strikeouts. Carroll finished the game with two innings of relief. She gave up two earned runs on five hits and struck out one.
Ringgold 12, Ridgeland 6
The Lady Panthers (5-20) hung tough with Class 3A’s top-ranked team before the Lady Tigers started to pull away midway through the LFO Invitational game on Friday.
Beliveau, Cope and Jenkins had two hits each. Carroll had a team-high three RBIs. Cope knocked in two runs and Hart picked up one RBI.
Carroll pitched 4.2 innings, allowing eight earned runs on 12 hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Goldsmith pitched one-third of an inning in relief. She allowed three earned runs on three hits.