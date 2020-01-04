The Ridgeland Lady Panthers made the short drive to Chickamauga on Saturday afternoon and held off gritty Oakwood Christian, 49-39, in a non-region game.
The Lady Panthers (4-12) led by just two points, 11-9, at the end of the first quarter, but extended their lead to 22-12 at halftime as they held Oakwood to just three points in the second quarter.
Ridgeland would extend its lead to 15 points by the end of the third period before holding Oakwood at bay over the final eight minutes.
Fran King scored 19 points for the Lady Panthers, 14 coming in the second half. Cordasia Watkins added 11 points, followed by Annabel Hill with seven and Kia Wade with six.
Lily Green scored a team-high 18 points for the Lady Eagles (7-3). Lexie Asher also scored in double figures as she finished with 11 points.
Ridgeland boys 74, Oakwood 55
The final game of the evening saw the Panthers take a 35-23 lead into the locker room before erupting for 26 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
Chris Turner had a big game with 25 points for Ridgeland (5-11). Ethan Moyer scored 18 points and Kyan Clark had 14. Both players connected on four 3-pointers. Jordan McLin finished the game with nine points.
Gavin Broadrick led the Eagles (5-7) with 21 points and grabbed six rebounds. Caleb Epperson picked up 12 points with three boards and three assists, while Andrew Phillips finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Chase Lanham added six points and 10 boards. Price Ray had five points and eight rebounds, while Tomo Gilchrist had three points for the Eagles.