The Ridgeland Lady Panthers and the Heritage Lady Generals began the Region 6-AAAA portion of their schedules last Tuesday and it was the visiting Lady Panthers scoring an impressive 25-16, 25-11 victory in Boynton.
Jayda Jenkins had seven kills for Ridgeland in the victory. Justice Devlin had five kills and two aces. Kailey Boulware dished out 15 assists and served up seven aces, while freshman Natalee McClain led the way with nine aces to go with her three kills.
Ridgeland (11-7, 1-0), ranked No. 10 in Class 4A by ScoreAtlanta this week, was slated to play in the Rocky Top Classic this past weekend in Sevierville, Tenn. However, no information from the tournament was available as of press time.