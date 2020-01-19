The Ridgeland Panthers celebrated Senior Night last Tuesday by pulling out a 52-50 win over visiting Southeast Whitfield in a Region 6-AAAA contest.
Ridgeland got 17 points from Kyan Clark. Kobe Lewis had 11 points, followed by Ethan Moyer with 10, Chris Turner with nine and Jordan Blackwell with five.
Gilmer boys 71, Ridgeland 53
Friday night in Ellijay, Turner would put up a game-high 20 points, but it would not be enough as the Panthers dropped the region contest to the Bobcats.
Kyan Clark poured in 18 points for the Black-and-White on six 3-pointers.
Christian Heritage 77, Ridgeland 62
The visiting Lions put up 50 points in the first half on Saturday and eventually left Ridgeland with a 15-point win over the Panthers in a non-region game.
Turner followed up his 20-point night against Gilmer with 22 points on Saturday, including four 3-pointers. Clark hit four more threes on Saturday and finished with 14 points.
Nine points from Moyer, eight from Lewis, five by Blackwell and two each from Jordan McLin and King Mason finished out the scoring for Ridgeland (6-15, 3-8).
Southeast girls 50, Ridgeland 41
Down 30-22 at the break, the Lady Panthers trailed by as many as 11 points early in the third quarter before chopping the Southeast lead down to five with just 3:27 left to play.
However, Southeast’s Stephanie Sullivan would hit a 3-pointer from the corner just 20 seconds later and the Lady Raiders would hang on for the win.
Fran King had 14 points for Ridgeland. Annabel Hill had 12 points. Macie Boren finished with six. Kia Wade added five and Cordasia Watkins rounded out the scoring with four points.
Gilmer girls 69, Ridgeland 24
The Lady Panthers dropped Friday’s road game against the region frontrunners. King once again paced Ridgeland with eight points, followed by Hill with six and Wade with five. Two points by Hannah DeSalvo and one from Katieann Thompson finished the scoring.
Christian Heritage 59, Ridgeland 25
Then on Saturday, the Lady Panthers (4-16, 1-8) got seven points from Payton Buchanan in a loss to the Lady Lions. King and DeSalvo each finished with five points, while Boren, Thompson, Wade and Hill all scored two apiece.