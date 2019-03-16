The Ridgeland Panthers have shown flashes of potential numerous times over the past few seasons, but it appears that 2019 is the year they are finally putting it all together.
The Black-and-White have seven wins, two ties and just one loss in their first 10 matches of the year. That record also includes their first Region 6-AAAA victory of the spring this past Friday at home against Heritage.
Ridgeland boys 3, LFO 2
The Panthers earned their fifth win last Tuesday, scoring twice in the second half after going into intermission tied 1-1.
Juan Valazquez had two goals in the road win, while Angel Ojeda found the net once. Stephon Walker preserved the win with five saves.
Ridgeland boys 4, Christian Heritage 1
On Thursday in Dalton, the Panthers picked up a weather-shortened win as the match was stopped due to storms with 18 minutes remaining.
Ojeda knocked in a pair of goals, one coming on an assist by Conner Middleton. Michael O’Neil would assist on a Tyler Bloodworth tally, while Lucas Bautista would assist Denilson Bautista on the night’s final goal. Stephon Walker made one save for the Panthers.
Ridgeland boys 4, Heritage 0
The Panthers would get a hat trick from Ojeda as they collected their initial region win of the season.
Ojeda would score in the 19th, 31st and 62nd minute, while a bending free kick from Middleton in the 76th minute capped the scoring. Walker stopped four shots in net.
LFO girls 4, Ridgeland 1
Kaitlyn Durham scored on a penalty kick for the Lady Panthers in the 54th minute, while Katie Davis and Angelica Crowe had shots on goal. Riley McBee saved seven shots in net.
Christian Heritage girls 1, Ridgeland 0
In a contest reduced to 30-minutes halves in an attempt to get it in before expected thunderstorms, Anastasia Burkhart and Emalee Harris had shots on goal for the Lady Panthers and McBee made four saves, but it was the Lady Lions who were able to pull out the win after scoring in the opening five minutes of the match.
Heritage girls 6, Ridgeland 0
The Lady Panthers fell to 1-7-2 overall and 0-1 in 6-AAAA as they fell behind 4-0 at halftime and never recovered.
No further details were provided as of press time.