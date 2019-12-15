It was a solid week for a young Ridgeland Panther squad, who opened last week with an overtime road victory before a big home win on Saturday.
Ridgeland boys 74, Southeast 70
The Panthers put four players in double figures, but still needed four extra minutes to knock off the Raiders in Dalton last Tuesday.
Kobe Lewis continued his stellar play with 18 points for Ridgeland. Ethan Moyer added 17 points. Jordan McLin finished with 13, followed by Chris Turner with 11 and Kyan Clark with nine.
Cal Rich had 23 points for the Raiders.
Gilmer boys 66, Ridgeland 53
In Rossville on Friday, the Bobcats were able to keep the Panthers at arm’s length for the entire night as Cade Carter had 20 points to pace Gilmer.
Lewis had another solid performance with 18 points for Ridgeland (1-3 in 6-AAAA). Moyer had 12 points on four 3-pointers and Turner finished with eight points.
Ridgeland boys 98, Oakwood 38
The Panthers’ speed was on display early and often as they opened Saturday’s home game on a 12-2 run and never looked back in a non-region victory over the Eagles.
Ridgeland took a 26-8 lead after one quarter and built a 50-20 margin by halftime. A Kai Johnson bucket with 2:40 to go in the third quarter pushed the lead out to 40 points and the Panthers would go on to the victory.
All nine players scored for Ridgeland (3-7). Clark hit four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 22 points. Lewis scored 16. Turner picked up 13 points. Johnson had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Moyer, Darrian Burks and Jordan McLin each chipped in with nine apiece.
Southeast girls 50, Ridgeland 43
The first game last Tuesday night was a back-and-forth affair. Ridgeland led by two after the first quarter, trailed by two at halftime and regained a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 15-7 over the final eight minutes.
Lisette Gomez had 15 points for the Lady Raiders.
Cordasia Watkins had a game-high 22 points for Ridgeland, followed by Kia Wade with six and Fran King with four.
The game turned into a free throw shooting contest. Ridgeland was 19 of 26 at the line, while Southeast was 18 of 41.
Gilmer girls 75, Ridgeland 21
Elly Callihan had 28 points for the Lady Bobcats in the victory.
King scored 12 points for the Lady Panthers (0-4 in 6-AAAA), while Wade and Macie Boren each dropped in three points.
Ridgeland girls 48, Oakwood 36
The Lady Panthers’ 15-point lead at the break was briefly trimmed to seven by the start of the fourth quarter.
However, Ridgeland would push its advantage back to double-digits early in the final period. Boren got the momentum back for the Lady Panthers by going 6 of 6 at the free throw line in the final period.
Boren finished with nine points in Saturday’s win, while King and Wade tied for team-high honors with 10 points. Abrianna Ransom had seven points in the victory, while Payton Buchanan added six.