A dozen new members took their place in the Ridgeland High School Athletic Hall of Fame, while two soon-to-be Panther alums were honored with Vonn Bell Awards at the second annual induction ceremony at Ridgeland High School on Saturday night.
This year’s Hall of Fame class included the late Michael Jenkins, Sandra Jenkins, David Plumber, Chuck Murphy, Jack Mayo, Heather Stone Williams, Jacob Harris, Craig Parrott, Jerome Foster, Peggy Berry, Nelson Bowers and Cody Cope.
Members of the induction class were nominated by the community and selected by the Hall of Fame committee. Nominations will continue to be taken yearly and will be active for a period of three years.
RHS Athletic Director Robert Stinson said was interesting to get the thoughts and perspectives on this year’s nominees from last year’s first induction class.
“Last year, we went off of public nominations and kind of the collective memories of the current faculty and we had a great class,” he explained. “That’s the great thing about doing this. The more we talked about it, the more we found out how big our pool is and that pool just keeps getting bigger and bigger each year.
“What was neat this year is that we had the reflections from last year’s inductees. We already had some names in mind and then we got the input from the current class. Like in the case of Peggy Berry, (2018 inductee Martha) “Bama” Smith was saying, ‘hey, without a Peggy Berry, there’s no Bama Smith’ and we knew she had a point, so it was kind of neat to have things come from those perspectives.”
The end of the night also saw the presentation of this year’s Vonn Bell Awards, named for the former Panther and Ohio State All-American, who is currently playing football for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. Bell was unable to attend this year’s ceremony in person, but was able to announce the winners to the audience via a video message, while his family was on hand to make the trophy presentations to the winners, Grayson “Cadillac” James and Jacob Mariakis.
James, a senior softball player who will suit up for Georgia Southwestern next season, said she was honored to receive the award, just a few years removed from knee surgery.
“It means a lot, especially coming from where I was four years ago and being down at the very bottom again,” she explained. “It means a lot just to be recognized because I know now that I’m better than I was and now I have the proof.”
Mariakis is headed to Chattanooga to join the Mocs’ wrestling team after joining Harris, a 2019 inductee, as the school’s only three-time individual state champion.
“It’s just an honor to be able to get an award like this and have my name up there with Vonn Bell, especially with all the achievements and things he’s done in his career,” Mariakis said. “Hopefully, I’ll solidify myself as the next Vonn Bell in wrestling.”
James and Mariakis, along with females finalists Makenzie Howard (basketball) and Alexis Quarles (rifle team) and male finalists Tanner Hill (football, baseball) and Terrance Roberts (football, baseball) were all named as finalists after being selected from a pool of Athlete of the Month winners from the school for the entire year.
Stinson remarked on how difficult a decision it was to narrow the field down to the final six and later the final two, saying the committee looked at a number of factors, including on-the-field performances and off-the-field actions and achievements.
“All of those (Athletes of the Month) would have been great finalists,” he explained. “We were trying to develop a holistic picture of who the biggest standouts were, but most of the work was already done because of the coaches who nominated the kids. Choosing the kids was probably harder than selecting the new Hall of Fame members. We’re not really limited to a set number of Hall of Fame members, but for the Vonn Bell Awards, it’s three male and three female (finalists) and, gosh, was it difficult. Any one of those six could have easily been a winner. They were all very deserving.”