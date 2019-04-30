“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 20 local high school students onstage at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center for a student show on May 30 and a Grand Finale on May 31, with the curtain dropping at 7 p.m. both nights.
Ten dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County. Tickets are available online at gordoncountyunitedway.org until the curtain falls.
The show will feature 10 couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge; Megan Wright and Logan Parker; Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes; Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson; Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee; Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques; Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman; Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray; Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick; and Meagan Crowe and Ayush Gupta. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750 second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray will partner to form Team Eight. The couple will represent Calhoun City Schools, where Trinity is a senior and Jackson a junior. Neither of them has competed in the event before, but they are determined to perform well. Trinity is the daughter of Melissa Interiano and Ariel Reyes. She has has two siblings: Aaron and Janel Reyes. Jackson is the son of Matt Murray and Nikki Fain. His stepfather is Brannon Fain and he has two siblings: Madeline Murray and Reilly Fain.
Trinity is an active student at Calhoun High School and represented the school as 2018 Homecoming Queen. She is a member of HOSA and is a certified Nursing Assistant and serves a local nursing home. She is a member of the Calhoun High School Band.
An excellent student, Trinity maintains a 3.8 GPA. She plans to attend Dalton State College and major in radiology. She credits Band Director Larry Brown, CAN Instructor Lisha Nicholson and Choreographer Jessica Smith for having provided excellent guidance and support during her high school career.
Jackson is not a trained dancer but has been involved in Calhoun’s impressive Musical Theatre program and has performed in several of its productions. He has six years of experience in that arena. He was part of the 2017 AAA One Act State Championship Cast and the 2018 AAA One Act State Runner-Up Cast. He was involved in the Harris Arts Center’s Theatre Camp for two years and jokes that he spends more time in rehearsals than at home.
A member of the tennis team, he is fearless on the court but confesses that he is terrified of clowns. He is grateful to two favorite instructors, Jenny Chadwick and Dawn Pruett for their investment in his education.
This will be the third student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about the United Way agencies and have already volunteered at the Special Olympics and the Voluntary Action Center. The group did volunteer work for Gordon County 4-H in early April. Additional information will be made available about the event and the dancers through newspaper articles, social media and the United Way website at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves eighteen local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.