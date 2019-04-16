“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 20 local high school students onstage at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center for a Student Show on May 30 and a Grand Finale on May 31, with the curtain dropping at 7 p.m. both nights. Ten dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County. Tickets are available online at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The show will feature 10 couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge; Megan Wright and Logan Parker; Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes; Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson; Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee; Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques; Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman; Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray; Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick; and Meagan Crowe and Ayush Gupta. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques will partner to form Team Six. Both attend Gordon Central High School, where Madison is a junior and Jordan a sophomore.
This will be Madison’s second participation in the contest and Jordan’s first.
Madison is the daughter of Ramon and Leigh Reyes. She has two siblings: Martin and Mason. Jordan is the son of Tracy and Lyse Merline Boone. He has two step-siblings: Mya and Tori Boone.
Madison is a self-taught dancer who does her own choreography. She is a football and competition cheerleader, a manager for the wrestling team and has performed in Christmas plays as a dancer. She has received many awards from team captains and coaches and received a Character Award at Gordon Central. She is co-captain of the Gordon Central cheer team.
An excellent student, she holds the highest grade-point average in her early childhood development classes. She is a member of Rockbridge Church in Calhoun and works at a local restaurant. She credits her dance class teacher, Coach Debbie Mixon for being a positive role model and mentor.
Jordan has no dance training but says that his mother is from Haiti, with dancing in her blood, so he’s confident that genetics, dancing at parties and you-tube will help him give a solid performance. A talented athlete, he is a member of the football, track and basketball teams at Gordon Central. He was named the most improved football team member during the team’s award event.
A member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Jordan plays drums for the church. He also volunteers in programs to help feed the homeless in Calhoun-Gordon County. He considers Coach Hamilton and Mr. Davidson at Gordon Central High School his role models.
This will be the third student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about the United Way agencies and have already volunteered at the Special Olympics and the Voluntary Action Center. The group will do volunteer work for Gordon County 4-H in April. Additional information will be made available about the event and the dancers through newspaper articles, social media and the United Way website at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves eighteen local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.