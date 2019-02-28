Monday, Feb. 18 to

Friday, Feb. 22

Location: Ana’s Rotolos Deli, 1817 N. Broad St.

Date inspected: Feb. 19

Score: 79 C

Previous score: 97 A

Prior score: N/A

Location: Armuchee Middle, 471 Floyd Springs Road, Armuchee

Date inspected: Feb. 20

Score: 99 A

Previous score: 91 A

Prior score: 100 A

Location: Coosa High, 4454 Alabama Highway

Date inspected: Feb. 19

Score: 100 A

Previous score: 100 A

Prior score: 100 A

Location: Great China, 2448 Shorter Ave., Suite 150

Date inspected: Feb. 22

Score: 100 A

Previous score: N/A

Prior score: N/A

Location: Johnson Elementary, 1910 Morrison Campground Road, Kingston

Date inspected: Feb. 20

Score: 91 A

Previous score: 97 A

Prior score: 96 A

Location: Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave.

Date inspected: Feb. 20

Score: 90 A

Previous score: 89 B

Prior score: 91 A

Location: Roman Grill, 1164 Bethel Creek Road, Silver Creek

Date inspected: Feb. 22

Score: 100 A

Previous score: N/A

Prior score: N/A

Location: Roman Grill - Mobile, 1164 Bethel Church Road, Silver Creek

Date inspected: Feb. 22

Score: 100 A

Previous score: N/A

Prior score: N/A

Location: Zaxby’s, 2415 Shorter Ave.

Date inspected: Feb. 20

Score: 91 A

Previous score: 87 B

Prior score: 92 A