From April 1 - April 10, only one restaurant received a perfect score. Fourteen restaurants scored 90 or above, while two restaurants scored between 80-89 and one restaurant scored a 78.
Walker County
Crossroads
9157 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga
Inspection date: April 1
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed open cup and bottled drink in kitchen.
Droop Scoops
120 Gordon St. Chickamauga
Inspection Date: April 3
Score: 100
Sonic Drive In Rossville
820 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville
Inspection Date: April 3
Score: 87
Inspector notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The prep cooler and the reach in cooler need to be maintained or replaced in order to maintain proper temps.
McDonald's Lafayette
1101 N. Main Street, Lafayette
Inspection Date: April 5
Score: 95
Inspector notes: Observed bottle of sanitize spray intended for use during body fluid events without its spray nozzle. Also observed extremely limited amount in the bottle.
Huddle House Chickamauga
14 Bushrod Johnson Ave., Chickamauga
Inspection Date: April 5
Score: 97
Inspector notes: Wiping cloth quaternary ammonium compound sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength.
Taco Bell
15 Major James Clark Gordon Ave., Chickamauga
Inspection Date: April 9
Score: 99
Inspector notes: Observed dirty men's restroom urinal and toilet.
Catoosa County
Little Caesars
6977 Nashville St., Ringgold
Inspection Date: April 2
Score: 94
Inspector notes: Observed open employee water bottle on top of pizza boxes.
The Rosewood
14 Fort Town Drive, Rossville
Inspection Date: April 2
Score: 94
Inspector notes: Observed can opener not clean to sight and touch. Can opener was last used the previous day. Observed debris build-up on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Observed food debris on floors under shelves in walk-in cooler.
Kobe
2603 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection Date: April 3
Score: 97
Inspector notes: Observed a wet sanitizer towel being stored outside of sanitizer solution.
Applebee's
2219 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection Date: April 3
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed walk-in freezer door not able to close.
National Healthcare Center
2403 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection Date: April 4
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed sanitizer bucket being stored in contact with food product.
Waffle House 554
5411 Hwy 151, Ringgold
Inspection Date: April 8
Score: 92
Inspector notes: Observed employee drink with no straw. Observed the mechanical warewashing hot water sensitization machine not reaching the required minimum temperature of 180 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wendy's
5872 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
Inspection Date: April 8
Score: 91
Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods being cold held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit on the prep table/serving line.
Fazoli's
3016 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection Date: April 8
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed food cooling out at room temperature. Sausage was at 85 degrees Fahrenheit and had been cooling for approximately 15-20 minutes according to PIC. Observed missing light shield in the walk-in cooler.
MPAB, LLC D/B/A/ Mike's Pizza
2535 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection Date: April 9
Score: 92
Inspector notes: Observed hand washing sink blocked by boxes and inaccessible during time of inspection. Observed improper cooling of foods. TCS foods were in the walk in cooler with tight fitting lids. Observed forks being stored with the handle down.
Taco Bell
5433 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
Inspection Date: April 9
Score: 93
Inspector notes: Observed no thermometers in bottom of prep coolers. Observed the concentration of sanitizer solution in wiping towel buckets below 100ppm for QA. Observed several cracked and severely scorched plastic cambro pans being actively used for food storage.
Captain D's
668 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection Date: April 9
Score: 78
Inspector notes: PIC was not able to provide any documentation on employee health and reporting. PIC was not able to describe anything in regards to the facilities employee health policy and was unaware if they even had one in place. No employee health reporting agreements available either. Observed no employee reporting agreements or employee health policy in place. No visible documentation for employees to agree to notifying of food borne illnesses. Observed the inside of the ice maker/not clean to sight and touch. Observed ice scoop inside of a container that was not clean to sight or touch. Observed sour cream and butter packets being stored on top of ice on the counter in the front of the kitchen cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed the most current inspection report not posted in public view inside of the establishment. Observed food debris build up on the inside of reach-in coolers and freezers. Observed broken floor tiles under the three compartment sink, surrounding floor drain. Observed no protective shielding for lights in walk-in dry storage room.
Battlefield Campground and RV Park LLC
199 KOA Blvd., Ringgold
Inspection date: April 10
Score: 86
Inspector notes: Observed sewer clean-out with cap removed behind cabins. Observed leaking sewer connection from trailer in the trailer site # 53. Observed no pest control records available at the time of inspection. Observed hot plates and pots and pans in cabins #3 and #4. Observed mattresses in the cabin with no protective covers. Observed driveways that were unable to drain due to not being in good repair. Observed articles unnecessary to the operation of the campground being stored on the premises. Observed wiring not in good repair and not waterproof. Observed extension cords being used outside of electrical boxes and in cabins from outlets to the refrigerator.