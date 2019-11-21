For restaurant inspections conducted during the first half of November in Walker and Catoosa counties, none fell below 80. Scores between 70-79 are considered "marginal compliance." Meanwhile, 10 restaurants scored a perfect 100.
Walker County
Armando's
1105 LaFayette Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Nov. 6
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed roast beef cooling with lid closed tightly in the 2 door cooler (3 points). Observed a single-use container with tomato juice stored (1 point).
The Garden Walk Bed and Breakfast
1206 Lula Lake Road
Inspection date: Nov. 8
Score: 100
Amigos Mexican Restaurant
555 McFarland Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Nov. 14
Score: 100
Caffeine Addicts
305 South Duke St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Nov. 15
Score: 100
Toki Sushi Inc.
116 West LaFayette Square, LaFayette
Inspection date: Nov. 15
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed white sauce with wrong dates for date marking (4 points). Observed sanitizer solution too strong for food contact surfaces (4 points). Food containers without labels (3 points). Observed cooking equipment with build up (1 point).
Catoosa County
Windstone Golf Club
9230 Windstone Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 1
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed employee drinks not in single service cup with a lid and a straw. Employees had plastic tumblers and open can in kitchen (4 points). Observed concentration of sanitizer in the ware washing machine below 50-100ppm for bleach (4 points).
Catering by Alan
146 Hunt Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Nov. 1
Score: 100
Papa Johns Pizza #610
1537 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 4
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed no thermometer in prep cooler (3 points). Observed storage racks inside the walk-in cooler and dry storage racks with rust build-up (1 point). Observed food stored in plastic container that was broken and chipped. Observed chipped plastic lids on dry shelves (1 point). Observed food debris build-up under dry storage shelves (1 point).
Domino's (Battlefield Parkway)
1010 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 4
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed sealant/caulk between the wall and the three-compartment ware washing sink missing in places (1 point).
Cottage Treasures
170 Cleveland St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 5
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed the reach-in cooler cold holding at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperature controlled food items inside of the cooler were 45-50 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points).
Arby's (Poplar Springs Road)
66 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 5
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed establishment without complete clean-up kit readily available (4 points).
Villa Hotel (Continental Breakfast)
5437 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 5
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed spray bottle with sanitizer not labeled in the kitchen (4 points). Observed no thermometer in the reach-in cooler (3 points).
Five Star Food Service
248 Rollins Industrial Court, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 5
Score: 100
BBQ Shack
2936 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 5
Score: 100
Subway (Alabama Highway)
5291 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 6
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed a bag of expired spinach in reach-in cooler (3 points). Observed food build-up in between equipment (in between reach-in cooler and the counter with handwashing sink (1 point).
Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (Continental Breakfast)
2044 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 6
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: Observed no hand soap available at the handwashing sink (4 points). Observed single-service cups being stored on the floor (1 point). Observed food spill build-up on the floor in kitchen (1 point).
Battlefield Burgers
794 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 7
Score: 90
Inspector's notes: Observed ready to eat temperature-controlled food (chicken tenders) stored and touching raw pork and beef in cooler (9 points). Observed ceiling tiles missing in kitchen and ware washing area (1 point). Observed ceiling tiles missing in kitchen and ware washing area (1 point).
Hardee's (Battlefield Parkway)
1086 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 7
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed food contact surface (microwave) not clean to a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch (4 points). Observed wet wiping cloth not properly stored inside sanitizer bucket (3 points). Observed TMD not in calibration to effectively meet requirements necessary to ensure accuracy (1 point). Observed commercial ice cream freezer being used to store food in a manner that was not designed, constructed, or intended for use (1 point). Observed materials (cardboard) being used on food contact surfaces that was not smooth easily cleanable, and durable (1 point).
Catoosa County Nutrition
144 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 7
Score: 100
AMC (Battlefield 10)
1099 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 8
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed the inside of the ice maker not clean to sight and touch (4 points).
Tao Asian Cuisine
118 Remco Shop Lane, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 12
Score: 100
Japanese Grill
7015 Nashville St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 13
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed no procedure in place for a bodily fluid event (4 points).
Farm to Fork
120 General Lee St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 13
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled food (mustard pepper sauce) with proper date-mark label being kept past the discard date (4 points). Observed in-use utensil stored improperly without handle above food (1 point). Observed open dumpster door on outdoor receptacle (1 point).
Circle K. (Aunt M's)
11418 41 Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 13
Score: 87
Inspector's notes: Observed microwave not cleaned at a frequency to be clean to sight and touch (4 points). Observed TCS food cold held at greater than 41 degrees (9 points).
Circle K (Subway)
11418 41 Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 13
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed employee beverage not in a single service cup with a lid and straw being actively used in work area (4 points). Observed manual rewashing solution not meeting minimum chemical concentration level requirements for QA (4 points).
Real Roots Cafe
1549 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 14
Score: 100
Seasons Hibachi
56 Battlefield Stations Drive, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 14
Score: 82
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled meats in prep top cooler (chicken) stored behind raw beef in a manner that does not prevent contamination during grill prep (9 points). Observed chemical sanitizer not at the required concentration (diluted bleach) (4 points). Observed multiple foods (dry ingredients and in house sauces) not in original container without common name (3 points). Observed single-service article (milk carton) being re-used as a handle for scooping rice (1 point). Observed employee personal foods stored with commercial food in freezer and walk-in cooler (1 point).
Thai Garden
685 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 14
Score: 86
Inspector's notes: Observed raw steak and raw chicken stored vertically above raw vegetables in reach-in cooler (9 points). Observed multiple food ingredients and sauces not in original container throughout facility (grill prep and cook cart) not properly labeled/identified with common name (3 points). Observed rice scoop being stored in hot water (66 degrees)+ not at the required minimum temperature (135 degrees) (1 point). Observed no testing devices or strips in facility in order to ensure appropriate concentrations of sanitizer (1 point).
Rafael's Italian Restaurant
7859 Nashville St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 15
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled foods (deli turkey and salami) being kept past the discard date (4 points).
Boyd's Speedway (Pit Concessions)
1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 15
Score: 100
Boyd's Speedway (Grand Stand)
1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 15
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed employees preparing food without hair restraints (3 points).