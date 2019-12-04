During the second half of November, Walker and Catoosa counties performed exceptionally well in routine health inspections. Five businesses, including a new Caffeine Addicts location in LaFayette, received a score of 100.
Notably, El Trio Mexican Restaurant in Ringgold received a score of 63. The inspector noted observations of food being held at inappropriate temperatures, raw chicken stored with ready-to-eat foods, and employees handling food with dirty gloves (raw chicken drippings). The inspector also noted that, upon the beginning of inspection, no members of the staff would take responsibility as the person in charge.
On Dec. 3, the health inspector returned to do a second inspection, and the restaurant received a final score of 99.
Walker County
Domino's Pizza
110 Cove Road, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Nov. 18
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed multiple sauce bottles not properly labeled with common name (3 points).
City of Rossville Food Service
400 McFarland Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Nov. 19
Score: 100
Skyland Ridge, LLC
319 Lookout Drive, Rising Fawn
Inspection date: Nov. 19
Score: 100
Five Points Farm House
2697 Johnson Road, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Nov. 20
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed hot potentially hazardous food received at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed pork bbq at 130 degrees in the warmer cabinet (9 points). Observed no thermometers in 2 prep coolers (3 points).
Amigos Mexican Concina, LLC
555 McFarland Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Nov. 21
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed prep cooler breaker was tripped and the prep cooler was not working properly. Temperature controlled foods were out of temperature (tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream , etc.) (9 points).
LaFayette Health Care
205 Roadrunner Lane, LaFayette
Inspection date: Nov. 22
Score: 84
Inspector's notes: Observed person in charge unable to demonstrate knowledge in a verifiable manner of employee reporting agreements and employee health (4 points). Observed PIC unable to produce employee health agreements or conditional employee responsibility to comply with reporting agreements pertaining to activities as they relate to diseases transmissible through food (4 points). Observed TCS foods (milk) at a temperature of above 41 degrees in main kitchen cooler. Milk had been above 41 degrees for more than four hours (9 points). Observed kitchen employees not wearing hair nets while actively prepping food (3 points).
Caffeine Addicts
305 South Duke St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Nov. 26
Score: 100
Catoosa County
Bojangle's
5861 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 18
Score: 100
Cochran's Auto Truck Stop
11343 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 18
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed sanitizer using bleach with a concentration less than the minimum required concentration (0 ppm) (4 points). Observed shelving in prep cooler, inside portions or reach-in coolers/freezers, and tray rack in walk-in cooler not clean to sight or touch (1 point). Observed floors, walls, and ceilings not clean to sight or touch under equipment, behind cook line under hood, and kitchen area (1 point). Observed several dirty and damaged ceiling tiles that need to be replaced and or cleaned (1 point). Observed employee items being stored with food for service including medicine and cell phones (1 point).
Logan's Roadhouse (Battlefield Parkway)
2584 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 19
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed ready to eat temperature-controlled foods (grilled onions, in house sauces) held past discard date (11/17/2019) in reach-in cooler (4 points).
Golden Corral
760 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 20
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed sanitizer solution inside wiping cloth buckets not at the minimum concentration necessary to meet manufacture recommendation (4 points). Observed employee in kitchen wearing a wristwatch while preparing food (3 points). Observed shelving in walk-in cooler (raw meat cooler) with build-up of dust/debris (1 point). Observed employee food stored in warmer cabinet with food meant to be served to consumers (1 point).
No Small Affair
5488 Boynton Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 20
Score: 100
Wendy's
3588 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 21
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed multiple working containers of sanitizer not clearly and individually identified with common name (4 points).
El Trio Mexican Restaurant
6979 Nashville St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Nov. 27
Score: 63
Inspector's notes: Due to the number of violations, the person in charge was observed to not possess demonstration of knowledge of food safety (4 points). Observed no employee wanting to act as person in charge upon beginning routine inspection (4 points). Observed employee hand washing sink used for storage of dustpan and not accessible for use (4 points). observed raw frozen chicken with open packaging stored next to ready to eat foods in reach in freezer (9 points). Observed mechanical ware-washing machine not dispensing sanitizer and therefore not able to meet minimum sanitizer concentration (50ppm for chlorine sanitizer) (4 points). Observed food contact surface (cheese slicer) not clean to sight or touch (4 points). Observed temperature-controlled food (Spanish rice) held in warmer cabinet below 135 degrees (9 points). Observed multiple TCS foods (salsa, mushrooms, stuffed peppers, tamales) held past discard date on date mark label in walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler (4 points). Observed plates stored under steam table not inverted (1 point). Observed employee attempt to wash gloved hands without properly discarding soiled gloves (covered in raw chicken drippings) (1 point). Observed materials that were not smooth, cleanable surfaces (cardboard) throughout the facility used as a storage rack for various utensils and cups (1 point). Observed cutting surface (prep top grill cutting board) no longer capable of being effectively cleaned and sanitized (1 point). Observed wood pallets used for food storage in dry storage area. Also observed wood used behind sink and faucet to mount to wall (1 point). observed mechanical ware-washing machine wash solution unable to reach the minimum temperature of 120 degrees (1 point). Observed men's bathroom door not equipped with a self closer to ensure tight-fitting enclosure (1 point). Observed employee personal food stored with commercially ready to eat food in cooler (1 point).
Econo Lodge Inn and Suites (continental breakfast)
2120 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 27
Score: 81
Inspector's notes: Observed no paper towels available at the handwashing sink (4 points). Observed TCS foods (yogurt and creamer) in the reach-in cooler on the self-serve buffet line and the residential reach-in in the storage area being stored at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). Observed no thermometer inside of the reach-in cooler at buffet area (self serve area) (3 points). Observed no trash can at or near the handwashing sink (1 point).
Sonic (Battlefield Parkway)
1783 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Nov. 27
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed sauces in prep top cooler that were not in original container without label of common name on bottle (3 points).