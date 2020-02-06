During the second half of January, performance in health inspections was at a high. Out of the 24 restaurants and facilities inspected, 10 earned a perfect health score of 100, with only two facilities earning a score less than 90. There were no failed health inspections during this time.
Walker County
LaFayette High School
Round Pond Road, LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 16
Score: 100
Naomi Elementary
4036 East Highway 136, LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 16
Score: 100
Chickamauga Elementary
210 Crescent Avenue, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Jan. 16
Score: 100
Gordon Lee Middle/High School
105 Lee Circle, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Jan. 16
Score: 100
Subway (Wal-Mart)
2625 Highway 27, LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 16
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled food (sliced cheese) held over 24 hours in walk-in cooler without date marking (4 points). Observed employee personal food stored in walk-in cooler with commercial food product (1 point).
Mountain View Head Start
403 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: Jan. 16
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed sanitizer concentration not meeting the appropriate level of concentration (4 points).
Krystal
2354 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 16
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed ice machine not clean to a frequency to be maintained clean to sight or touch (4 points).
Hardee's (LaFayette)
813 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 17
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed employee drinking out of a cup without lid and straw (4 points). Observed ledge over food prep area with build-up, microwave, and monitor with build-up (4 points). Observed choking poster not posted in the dining rooms (1 point). Observed just cleaned food containers stacked wet (1 point). Observed accumulation of build-up on cooking equipment in the kitchen (1 point). Observed build-up of debris on dumpster pad and grease vat (1 point). Observed heavy build-up on walls and floors in heavy use areas (1 point).
Tree Top Hideaway
576 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Inspection date: Jan. 24
Score: 100
LaFayette Middle School
419 Roadrunner Blvd., LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 24
Score: 100
Key West Inn
2221 North Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 24
Score: 100
North LaFayette Elementary
610 North Duke St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Jan. 27
Score: 100
Catoosa County
Applebee's
2219 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 16
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled foods (Potato Soup and BBQ Pork) being cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
CHI Memorial (Georgia)
100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 17
Score: 100
2A Wings
1014 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan 21
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: Observed single-service employee beverage (plastic cup) being used without single-service lid and straw (4 points). Observed multiple employee items (phone, keys) not in employee designated area (1 point). Observed hood vent not clean to sight or touch (1 point).
Soho Hibachi
1022 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 21
Score: 80
Inspector's notes: Observed employee drinks stored on food prep tables during food prep. Employees were drinking out of plastic twist top bottles and tumblers (4 points). Observed employees eating food on top of food prep tables in the kitchen while preparing food (4 points). Observed open bowls of broccoli and white sauce stored in the walk-in cooler in contact with boxes of raw beef (9 points). Observed bucket of bleach sanitizer not labeled with common name of chemical. Also observed pray bottle of degreaser no labeled with common name (4 points). Observed bucket of bleach sanitizer solution stored on a food prep table where rice in warmers was also being stored (4 points). Observed several condiment bottles at the grill prep area without labels (common name) written on them. Also observed plastic containers of food (salt and other spices) with no labels (3 points).
Choo Choo Bar-B-Que
1670 Old Mill Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan. 22
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed food contact surface (microwave) not cleaned to a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch (4 points). Observed TCS foods (sauces) not in original containers without containing common name of food (3 points). Observed bottom reach-in cooler door seal, walk-in wire shelving and tall kitchen cooler unit handle both not in good repair (1 point).
Little Caesars
6977 Nashville St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan. 23
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: Observed chemical sanitizer not at an appropriate concentration to meet manufactures recommendations (4 points). Observed tops of pizza making equipment with heavy food buildup from use without cleaning (1 point).
Cloud Springs Deli
4097 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Jan. 23
Score: 100
Fazoli's
3016 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 27
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed chemical being stored over an open food container (4 points).
Moe's Southwest Grill
73 Parkway Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: Jan. 28
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled foods being kept past the discard date marked on the container (4 points).
Fire House Subs
882 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 29
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed handwashing sink in the back prep area with no handwashing cleanser available (4 points). Observed bodily fluid clean-up kit past the expiration date (4 points). Observed broken door handle on reach-in stand-up cooler. /CA: PIC will have handle replaced (1 point). Observed no covered receptacle located in the women's bathroom (1 point). Observed electrical switch in the men's bathroom not in good repair (1 point).
Jack's Family Restaurants
56 Lakeshore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 30
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed chemical sanitizer not at an appropriate concentration to meet manufactures recommendations (4 points). Observed employee personal belongings not stored in designated area (1 point).
Dunkin' Donuts
589 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Jan. 30
Score: 92
Inspector's notes: Observed ice machine not clean to a frequency to be clean to sight and touch (4 points). Observed containers of spices (cocoa and chai tea flavoring) not labeled with common name to clearly and unmistakably be recognized (3 points).