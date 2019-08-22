Two locations in Walker and Catoosa counties received a score of 80 or below for health inspections conducted during the first half of August.

The Subway on Main Street in LaFayette received a score of 71 after the inspector -- during questions -- noticed an overall lack of knowledge regarding employee health requirements and food safety procedures. The inspector also observed several employees failing to wash their hands, wearing jewelry that is not authorized (such as bracelets) while handling food, food stored at incorrect temperatures, and unwashed vegetables. 

Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe received a score of 80. The inspector noted that employees were handling washed lemons with bare hands, wearing jewelry while handling food, and ice scoops in dirty dishwater as opposed to the proper location.

Ten locations in the two counties earned a perfect score of 100.

Walker County

Rafael's Italian Restaurant

150 Pearl Drive, LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 5

Score: 92

Inspector's notes: Observed milk and noodles not date marked. Had pic discard food not date marked and explained proper date marking instructions (4 points). Observed missing thermometer in large prep cooler. Had pic hang thermometer in front of rack by the door to be visible (3 points). Observed condensation drain leaking in small prep cooler. Had pic repair drain (1 point).

Subway (Wal Mart)

2625 Highway 27, LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 5

Score: 100

Subway (Rock Springs Food Inc)

8175 Highway 27, LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 8

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed expired serve safe document (4 points).

Chattanooga Valley Elementary

3420 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone

Inspection date: Aug. 9

Score: 100

The Dinner Bell

3258 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone

Inspection date: Aug. 9

Score: 100

Subway (LaFayette)

108 North Main St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 9

Score: 71

Inspector's notes: During questions, observed an overall lack of knowledge about Employee Health reporting requirements, temperature control, and Food Safety procedures (4 points). Observed Food Service unaware of when to wash hands. Observed several instances of staff changing gloves without washing hands (9 points). Observed an open drink container sitting on the shelf in the storage area. Some food products are located on this shelving (4 points). Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed various sliced deli meats, cheese, veggies above 41 degrees due to the lids staying off of the products all day (9 points). Observed meatballs hot held at 104--128 degrees (9 points).  Observed food employee wearing jewelry other than a plain ring on their hands/arms while preparing food. Observed a food service employee wearing a bracelet that was hanging down into the food during prep (3 points). Raw fruits/vegetables not washed prior to preparation. Observed whole tomatoes not being washed prior to slicing (3 points).

LaFayette High School

Round Pond Road, LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 12

Score: 100

North LaFayette Elementary

610 North Duke St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 12

Score: 100

Chattanooga Valley Middle

847 Allgood Road, Flintstone

Inspection date: Aug. 13

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed the dish machine not making it to 180 degrees on the rinse cycle. Kitchen staff was aware of the problem, had reported it to the maintenance crew (4 points).

Naomi Elementary

4036 East Highway 136, LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 13

Score: 100

Old South Restaurant

796 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 13

Score: 91

Inspector's notes: Observed cook changing tasks with gloves and not handwashing in between tasks. Discussed when to wash hands and the owner is going to install a new hand sink closer to the cooking station (9 points).

Key West Inn

2221 North Main St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Aug. 14

Score: 100

Catoosa County

Park Place Restaurant

2891 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection Date: Aug. 1

Score: 80

Inspector's notes: Observed food service employee slicing washed lemons with bare hands (9 points). Observed ice scoop being stored in container with dirty water (ice scoop holder is attached to the wall (4 points). Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch (3 points). Observed broken gaskets on reach-in prep cooler doors (1 point). Observed food-debris build-up on walls and floors throughout the kitchen area especially around food prep work areas and the three-compartment sink as well as the mechanical ware washing machine (1 point).

Battlefield Campground and RV Park

199 KOA Boulevard, Ringgold

Inspection Date: Aug. 2

Score: 95

Inspector's notes: Observed no daily self check made available at time of inspection (5 points).

Cracker Barrel 562

50 Biscuit Way, Ringgold

Inspection Date: Aug. 2

Score: 97

Inspector's notes: Most current inspection report was not displayed (1 point). Observed food debris build-up on shelving units in walk-in cooler (1 point). Observed several boxes and spilled food on floors in walk-in freezer (1 point).

Kentucky Fried Chicken (Alabama Highway)

5387 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Inspection Date: Aug. 5

Score: 98

Inspector's notes: Observed dishes being stacked while they were still wet from washing (1 point). Observed food splatter on walls behind dunnage racks in chicken breading area (1 point). 

Holiday Trav-L Park (Swimming Pool)

1623 Mack Smith Road, Rossville

Inspection Date: Aug. 5

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed 3 out of 4 skimmers with no weir that adjusts with the water level (4 points).

Bailey's BBQ

5540 Highway 41, Ringgold

Inspection Date: Aug. 5

Score: 87

Inspector's notes: Observed improper vertical storage in glass door reach-in cooler (raw beef stored over cooked pork) and in the walk-in cooler (a container of cooked chicken in contact with container of raw pork) (9 points). Observed wet sanitizer cloths being stored outside of sanitizer solution (3 points). Observed scoop stored with the handle not above the top of the food within the container of sugar (1 point). Observed equipment and utensils being dried with a cloth and not being properly air-dried (1 point). 

Your Pie

3809 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection Date: Aug. 7

Score: 100

City of Ringgold, Martha Denton Pool

406 Cotter St., Ringgold

Inspection Date: Aug. 7

Score: 100

Spencer B's BBQ

6581 Highway 41, Ringgold

Inspection Date: Aug. 7

Score: 95

Inspector's notes: Observed bucket of sanitizer solution with wiping towels not labeled (4 points). Observed grease build-up on hood vent (1 point).

Battlefield Golf Club

285 Cannon Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: Aug. 8

Score: 95

Inspector's notes: Person in charge was unable to describe any of the symptoms of a food born illness or what any of the six food borne illnesses are (4 points). Observed broken gaskets in reach-in double door freezer causing ice accumulation in freezer (1 point). 

Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (swimming pool)

2044 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Aug. 13

Score: 100

Cloud Springs Deli

4097 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: Aug. 14

Score: 98

Inspector's notes:  Observed handwashing sink coming loose from wall and the drywall behind sink is in disrepair (1 point). Observed an abundance of excess equipment and utensils not in use (1 point). 

Hometown Inn Pool

22 Gateway Business Park Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: Aug. 14

Score: 94

Inspector's notes: : Observed no minimum of 4 feet of unobstructed walkway being maintained at all times (2 points). Observed one of the skimmer weirs did not adjust with the water level (4 points).

The Big Biscuit Barn

1389 LaFayette Road, Rossville

Inspection date: Aug. 14

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed cream cheese being used past manufacturer expiration date (3 points). Observed floor fans in use that were not clean to sight or touch (had dust debris build-up on the covers) (1 point).

Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney

Tags