Walker County

McDonald's Chickamauga

Inspection Date: April 17

Score: 88

Inspector notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed employee with no beard guard/restraint.

Chanticleer Inn

1300 Mockingbird Lane, Lookout Mountain

Inspection Date: April 17

Score: 100

The Lookout Mountain Club

1202 Fleetwood Drive, Lookout Mountain

Inspection Date: April 17

Score: 88

Inspector notes: Observed improper drinking cups or storage of drinking cups in facility. Observed tcs foods in facility not date marked. Observed food store on floor of dry storage and walk-in freezer. 