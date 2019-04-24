Walker County
McDonald's Chickamauga
Inspection Date: April 17
Score: 88
Inspector notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed employee with no beard guard/restraint.
Chanticleer Inn
1300 Mockingbird Lane, Lookout Mountain
Inspection Date: April 17
Score: 100
The Lookout Mountain Club
1202 Fleetwood Drive, Lookout Mountain
Inspection Date: April 17
Score: 88
Inspector notes: Observed improper drinking cups or storage of drinking cups in facility. Observed tcs foods in facility not date marked. Observed food store on floor of dry storage and walk-in freezer.