For the weeks of March 16-31, Catoosa and Walker County restaurants/hotels earned a combined ten 100 scores. There were no failing restaurants/hotels in either county. Local elementary schools had a good showing, with each school inspected scoring a 100.
Catoosa County
Springhill Suites by Marriott
155 General Lee St., Ringgold
Score: 94
Inspection date: March 18
Inspector notes: Observed ice machine on the 3rd floor that was not clean at a frequency to prevent build-up. Observed the shower in room 307 was not cleaned after previous occupant and prior to be provided to the next occupant. Observed the floor of the 3rd-floor hallway, as well as the stairwell floor between floors 3 & 4 on the left of the hotel, and the floor of the guest laundry room was not maintained clean.
Graysville Elementary School
944 Graysville Rd., Ringgold
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 18
Chick-Fil-A
1137 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
Score: 97
Inspection date: March 18
Inspector notes: Observed no thermometers inside of some of the prep and reach-in coolers. Coolers should have an accurate, working, thermometer located in the warmest part of the cooler.
Thatcher's BBQ
2929 Hwy 41, Ringgold
Score: 92
Inspection date: March 19
Inspector notes: Observed potato slicer (for fries) mounted on the wall, not being cleaned every 4 hours. Observed bucket of chemical sanitizing solution stored in direct contact with bottles of condiments and clean dishes.
Hampton Inn
6875 Battlefield Pkwy., Ringgold
Score: 94
Inspection date: March 19
Inspector notes: Observed carpet in stairwells and hallways not clean. Observed sitting chairs in rooms 124 and 307 stained, deck chairs in several rooms not in good repair, refrigerator in room 212 not clean, bench in room 212 not in good repair, and microwave in room 315 not clean.
Holiday Inn Express
38 Vining Circle, Ringgold
Score: 89
Inspection Date: March 19
Inspector notes: Observed build-up on the outside of the ice machine chute due to it not being cleaned at frequency to maintain it to be clean to sight or touch. Observed no pest control records were being kept on file. Observed the floor and wall of the 3rd-floor housekeeping closet in foyer outside stairs not maintained in good repair. It would appear there is a water leak from the roof and water damage has occurred in the closet. Observed HVAC filters with accumulation of dust in all HVAC units in the halls of floors 2 & 3. Observed food left inside the microwave of room 303 from the previous occupant and before the room was listed as available for use. Lampshade in room 204 was not clean and signs of water damage. The refrigerator in room 108 was not cleaned after the previous occupant and before being listed as available for use.
Hometown Inn
22 Gateway Business Park Dr., Ringgold
Score: 94
Inspection Date: March 19
Inspector notes: Observed tub not in good repair in room 212 and tub not clean and the faucet leaking in room 107. Also observed missing toilet bolt covers in rooms 107, 118, 211, and 212. Exterior door in stairwell on left side of building not protected against the intrusion of pest (light visible around door). Observed the wall needs to be painted and ceiling needs to be repaired and painted in room 212, the ceiling in 211 needs to be repaired.
Buffalo Wild Wings
37 Parkway Plaza Pl., Ringgold
Score: 96
Inspection date: March 20
Inspection notes: Observed inside top of microwaves not clean to sight or touch.
Battlefield Golf Club
285 Cannon Drive, Ringgold
Score: 84
Inspection date: March 20
Inspection notes: Observed employee eating in the kitchen and drinking out of a water bottle instead of a single service cup with a lid and a straw. Observed time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the double door glass Coke cooler. Observed PIC preparing and handling food in the kitchen without wearing a hair restraint.
The Big Biscuit Barn
1389 Lafayette Rd., Rossville
Score: 93
Inspection date: March 20
Inspector notes: Observed the concentration of sanitizer solution for ware washing and food prep surface well above the allowed maximum concentration for bleach solution. The testing strips read the solution well over 150ppm for bleach. The strips turned black during testing. Observed wet sanitizing wiping cloths outside of sanitization solution container on service line.
Econo Lodge Inn and Suites (Tourist)
2120 Lafayette Rd., Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 84
Inspection date: March 20
Inspector notes: Observed ice machine dispenser chute not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch. Observed in rooms 111 & 207 that the shower head cover on the wall needs to be sealed in place and also observed water damage in room 111 around the top of the tub. Observed daylight from outside the door of room 201. Observed the HVAC filter in room 207 with a tear in it and in room 156 the HVAC filter had an accumulation of dust. Observed lamp shade by window in room 111 not in good repair. Also in room 111 the hairdryer was not in working condition, the microwave was not being maintained clean in room 111 & 201, the coffee maker in room 156 had an accumulation of dust. Observed the bed covering in room 111 had multiple holes and tears in it. Observed the electrical outlet in room 207 was in need of repair.
Taco Bell (Battlefield Parkway)
3022 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 90
Inspection date: March 20
Inspector notes: Observed broken hand soap dispenser at hand washing sink. No soap was able to be dispensed. Observed no handwashing sign in the women's restroom. Observed several cracked and severely scalded plastic containers. Observed heavy food accumulation under shelves in reach-in coolers. Observed improper plumbing of hot and cold water at hand washing sink in the kitchen. No hot water was available at hand sink, unless the water at the three compartment sink was also turned on or in use. There is no way to regulate water temperature at hand washing sink. Water is either cold or scalding hot.
Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant
4793 Battlefield Pkwy., Ringgold
Score: 86
Inspection date: March 25
Inspector notes: Observed food employee handle RTE food with bare hands. Employee prepared a soft taco without wearing a glove on the hand he was holding the taco with as he was stuffing the taco. Observed employee preparing food while wearing a bracelet. Observed vegetable washing sink being used for straining silverware. Bucket used for straining the silverware with food debris was inside of the vegetable washing sink.
Lakeview Middle School
1200 Cross St., Rossville
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 25
Jack's Family Restaurants
56 Lakeshore Dr., Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 87
Inspection date: March 26
Inspector notes: Observed gravy in walk-in cooler at 90 degrees Fahrenheit that was covered with a lid that had been cooling for over 3 hours. Observed several pans of sausage cooling in small reach-in cooler stored in Styrofoam boxes with closed lids stacked on top of each other. The sausage was at 50 degrees and had been cooling for 2.5 hours according to PIC. Observed excess grease on the outside of the grease trap and all over the concrete pad.
Firehouse Subs
882 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 91
Inspection date: March 26
Inspector notes: Observed prep cooler not cold holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Internal thermometer was reading 60 degrees Fahrenheit. TCS foods inside of the prep cooler (top and bottom) ranged in temperature from 47-63 degrees Fahrenheit.
New China
69 Poplar Springs Rd., Ringgold
Score: 90
Inspection date: March 26
Inspector notes: Observed an employee beverage not in a single use cup with a lid and straw. Observed made in house sauces being stored without a label containing the common name. Observed sauces in walk-in cooler being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.
Performance Learning Center School
2 Barnhart Cir., Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 26
Mumdee's #3
124 3rd St., Flintstone
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 27
Mumdee's #2
3277 Chattanooga Valley Rd., Flintstone
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 27
Super 8 Ringgold
5400 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
Score: 94
Inspection date: March 27
Inspector notes: Observed toilet bolt covers missing in the rooms 151 and 260. Observed missing light covers in the bathrooms of rooms 101 and 260.
Soho Hibachi
1022 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 28
Walker County
Stone Creek Elementary
1600 Happy Valley Rd, Rossville
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 19
The Brick Oven
8009 N. Hwy 27, Rock Spring
Score:100
Inspection Date: March 22
Mumdee's
3277 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone
Score: 100
Inspection Date: March 22
Pigeon Mountain Country Store
Hwy 193 Davis Crossroads, Chickamauga
Score: 84
Inspection Date: March 22
Inspector notes: Observed raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit/during preparation. Observed container of Raw Quail on top of a container of raw ground beef. Observed concentration of chlorine in the sanitizer bucket over 200 ppm. Observed cook with beard longer than 1/2 inch not wearing a beard restraint.
Little Caesars
804 N Main St, LaFayette
Score: 92
Inspection Date: March 26
Inspector notes: Observed several personal drinks in bottles and cans in the facility. Observed drying racks and pizza oven with build up. Observed build up around the floor/wall intercept.
General Bragg Inn & Suites
118 General Bushrod Johnson Ave., Chickamauga
Score: 91
Inspection date: March 26
Inspector notes: Observed multiple roaches in one room on the lower level. Observed the refrigerator in one room turned off for quite a while, causing mold/mildew to begin to grow and develop.
Majestic Manor
67 Pin Oak Dr., Rock Spring
Score: 99
Inspection date: March 26
Inspector notes: Observed oven door hinge damaged.
Grandview
1301 Patten Rd., Lookout Mountain
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 28
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
1730 Wood Nymph Trl., Lookout Mountain
Score: 96
Inspection date: 96
Inspector notes: Observed employee agreement not up to date.