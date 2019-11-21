Catoosa County

Windstone Golf Club

9230 Windstone Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 1

Score: 90

Inspector's notes: Observed employee drinks not in single service cup with a lid and a straw. Employees had plastic tumblers and open can in kitchen (4 points). Observed concentration of sanitizer in the ware washing machine below 50-100ppm for bleach (4 points). 

Catering by Alan

146 Hunt Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: Nov. 1

Score: 100

Papa Johns Pizza #610

1537 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Nov. 4

Score: 95

Inspector's notes: Observed no thermometer in prep cooler (3 points). Observed storage racks inside the walk-in cooler and dry storage racks with rust build-up (1 point). Observed food stored in plastic container that was broken and chipped. Observed chipped plastic lids on dry shelves (1 point). Observed food debris build-up under dry storage shelves (1 point). 

Domino's (Battlefield Parkway)

1010 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Nov. 4

Score: 99

Inspector's notes: Observed sealant/caulk between the wall and the three-compartment ware washing sink missing in places (1 point). 

Cottage Treasures

170 Cleveland St., Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Score: 91

Inspector's notes: Observed the reach-in cooler cold holding at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperature controlled food items inside of the cooler were 45-50 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). 

Arby's (Poplar Springs Road)

66 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed establishment without complete clean-up kit readily available (4 points).

Villa Hotel (Continental Breakfast)

5437 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Score: 93

Inspector's notes: Observed spray bottle with sanitizer not labeled in the kitchen (4 points). Observed no thermometer in the reach-in cooler (3 points). 

Five Star Food Service

248 Rollins Industrial Court, Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Score: 100

BBQ Shack

2936 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Nov. 5

Score: 100

Subway (Alabama Highway)

5291 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 6

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed a bag of expired spinach in reach-in cooler (3 points). Observed food build-up in between equipment (in between reach-in cooler and the counter with handwashing sink (1 point). 

Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (Continental Breakfast)

2044 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Nov. 6

Score: 94

Inspector's notes: Observed no hand soap available at the handwashing sink (4 points). Observed single-service cups being stored on the floor (1 point). Observed food spill build-up on the floor in kitchen (1 point).

Battlefield Burgers

794 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Nov. 7

Score: 90

Inspector's notes: Observed ready to eat temperature-controlled food (chicken tenders) stored and touching raw pork and beef in cooler (9 points). Observed ceiling tiles missing in kitchen and ware washing area (1 point). Observed ceiling tiles missing in kitchen and ware washing area (1 point). 

Hardee's (Battlefield Parkway)

1086 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Nov. 7

Score: 92

Inspector's notes: Observed food contact surface (microwave) not clean to a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch (4 points). Observed wet wiping cloth not properly stored inside sanitizer bucket (3 points). Observed TMD not in calibration to effectively meet requirements necessary to ensure accuracy (1 point). Observed commercial ice cream freezer being used to store food in a manner that was not designed, constructed, or intended for use (1 point). Observed materials (cardboard) being used on food contact surfaces that was not smooth easily cleanable, and durable (1 point). 

Catoosa County Nutrition

144 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 7

Score: 100

AMC (Battlefield 10)

1099 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Nov. 8

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed the inside of the ice maker not clean to sight and touch (4 points). 

Tao Asian Cuisine

118 Remco Shop Lane, Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 12

Score: 100

Japanese Grill

7015 Nashville St., Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 13

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed no procedure in place for a bodily fluid event (4 points). 

Farm to Fork

120 General Lee St., Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 13

Score: 94

Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled food (mustard pepper sauce) with proper date-mark label being kept past the discard date (4 points). Observed in-use utensil stored improperly without handle above food (1 point). Observed open dumpster door on outdoor receptacle (1 point). 

Circle K. (Aunt M's)

11418 41 Highway, Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 13

Score: 87

Inspector's notes: Observed microwave not cleaned at a frequency to be clean to sight and touch (4 points). Observed TCS food cold held at greater than 41 degrees (9 points). 

Circle K (Subway)

11418 41 Highway, Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 13

Score: 92

Inspector's notes:  Observed employee beverage not in a single service cup with a lid and straw being actively used in work area (4 points). Observed manual rewashing solution not meeting minimum chemical concentration level requirements for QA (4 points). 

Real Roots Cafe

1549 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Nov. 14

Score: 100

Seasons Hibachi

56 Battlefield Stations Drive, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Nov. 14

Score: 82

Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled meats in prep top cooler (chicken) stored behind raw beef in a manner that does not prevent contamination during grill prep (9 points). Observed chemical sanitizer not at the required concentration (diluted bleach) (4 points). Observed multiple foods (dry ingredients and in house sauces) not in original container without common name (3 points). Observed single-service article (milk carton) being re-used as a handle for scooping rice (1 point). Observed employee personal foods stored with commercial food in freezer and walk-in cooler (1 point).

Thai Garden

685 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: Nov. 14

Score: 86

Inspector's notes:  Observed raw steak and raw chicken stored vertically above raw vegetables in reach-in cooler (9 points). Observed multiple food ingredients and sauces not in original container throughout facility (grill prep and cook cart) not properly labeled/identified with common name (3 points). Observed rice scoop being stored in hot water (66 degrees)+ not at the required minimum temperature (135 degrees) (1 point). Observed no testing devices or strips in facility in order to ensure appropriate concentrations of sanitizer (1 point). 

Rafael's Italian Restaurant

7859 Nashville St., Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 15

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed temperature-controlled foods (deli turkey and salami) being kept past the discard date (4 points).

Boyd's Speedway (Pit Concessions)

1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 15

Score: 100

Boyd's Speedway (Grand Stand)

1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold

Inspection date: Nov. 15

Score: 97

Inspector's notes: Observed employees preparing food without hair restraints (3 points). 

Walker County

Armando's

1105 LaFayette Road, Rossville

Inspection date: Nov. 6

Score: 96

Inspector's notes: Observed roast beef cooling with lid closed tightly in the 2 door cooler (3 points). Observed a single-use container with tomato juice stored (1 point). 

The Garden Walk Bed and Breakfast

1206 Lula Lake Road

Inspection date: Nov. 8

Score: 100

Amigos Mexican Restaurant

555 McFarland Avenue, Rossville

Inspection date: Nov. 14

Score: 100

Caffeine Addicts

305 South Duke St., LaFayette

Inspection date: Nov. 15

Score: 100

Toki Sushi Inc. 

116 West LaFayette Square, LaFayette

Inspection date: Nov. 15

Score: 88

Inspector's notes: Observed white sauce with wrong dates for date marking (4 points). Observed sanitizer solution too strong for food contact surfaces (4 points). Food containers without labels (3 points). Observed cooking equipment with build up (1 point). 

Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney

