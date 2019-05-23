Catoosa County: Three restaurants earned a perfect score. Four restaurants earned between 90 and 99. One restaurant scored between 80 and 89.

Walker County: The three Walker County establishments inspected during the week of May 16-22 earned a perfect score.

Catoosa County

McDonald's 

5471 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold

Inspection date: May 17

Score: 91

Inspector notes: Observed open pack of raw bacon stored directly on top of container of sliced tomatoes in reach-in cooler.

Dunkin' Donuts

589 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: May 17

Score: 98

Inspector notes: Observed the most current inspection report not posted. Observed no handwashing sign in the women's restroom. Observed broken floor tiles in mop sink and around three compartment sinks.

City of Fort Oglethorpe - Wading Pool

19 Norris Street, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: May 17 

Score: 100

City of Fort Oglethorpe - Swimming Pool

19 Norris Street, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: May 17

Score: 100

Windstone Golf Club

9230 Windstone Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: May 17

Score: 93

Inspector notes: Observed employee beverages not in a single service cup with straw and lid. Observed improper thawing methods being used to thaw raw fish. 

Pepper's Mexican Restaurant, LLC

7859 Nashville Street, Ringgold

Inspection date: May 20 

Score: 89

Inspector notes: Observed several TCS foods in the prep table holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. food included diced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, pico, raw steak, raw chicken, and shredded cheeses. Observed cutting board that was severely scratched and stained. Observed food debris build-up on shelves in the walk-in cooler. Observed dust debris on the fan/vent covers in the walk-in cooler.

Thai Garden

685 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: May 20 

Score: 93

Inspector notes: Observed no employee health reporting agreement available at the facility at the time of inspection. Observed multiple TCS foods cooling with tight-fitting lids or wrapped tightly with plastic wrap and being served before being properly cooled.  

Double Portion Catering

175 Woodie Drive, Ringgold

Inspection date: May 21

Score: 100

Walker County

City of LaFayette

638 S Main Street, LaFayette

Inspection date: May 16

Score: 100

Econo Lodge Pool

2209 N Main Street, LaFayette

Inspection date: May 17

Score: 100

Majestic Manor

Inspection date: May 17

Score: 100

