Catoosa County: Three restaurants earned a perfect score. Four restaurants earned between 90 and 99. One restaurant scored between 80 and 89.
Walker County: The three Walker County establishments inspected during the week of May 16-22 earned a perfect score.
Catoosa County
McDonald's
5471 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
Inspection date: May 17
Score: 91
Inspector notes: Observed open pack of raw bacon stored directly on top of container of sliced tomatoes in reach-in cooler.
Dunkin' Donuts
589 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 17
Score: 98
Inspector notes: Observed the most current inspection report not posted. Observed no handwashing sign in the women's restroom. Observed broken floor tiles in mop sink and around three compartment sinks.
City of Fort Oglethorpe - Wading Pool
19 Norris Street, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 17
Score: 100
City of Fort Oglethorpe - Swimming Pool
19 Norris Street, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 17
Score: 100
Windstone Golf Club
9230 Windstone Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 17
Score: 93
Inspector notes: Observed employee beverages not in a single service cup with straw and lid. Observed improper thawing methods being used to thaw raw fish.
Pepper's Mexican Restaurant, LLC
7859 Nashville Street, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 20
Score: 89
Inspector notes: Observed several TCS foods in the prep table holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. food included diced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, pico, raw steak, raw chicken, and shredded cheeses. Observed cutting board that was severely scratched and stained. Observed food debris build-up on shelves in the walk-in cooler. Observed dust debris on the fan/vent covers in the walk-in cooler.
Thai Garden
685 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 20
Score: 93
Inspector notes: Observed no employee health reporting agreement available at the facility at the time of inspection. Observed multiple TCS foods cooling with tight-fitting lids or wrapped tightly with plastic wrap and being served before being properly cooled.
Double Portion Catering
175 Woodie Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 21
Score: 100
Walker County
City of LaFayette
638 S Main Street, LaFayette
Inspection date: May 16
Score: 100
Econo Lodge Pool
2209 N Main Street, LaFayette
Inspection date: May 17
Score: 100
Majestic Manor
Inspection date: May 17
Score: 100