Six Catoosa County restaurants scored a 100, one of which was a repeat inspection. Three restaurants scored between 90 and 99, while three others scored between 80 and 89. The restaurant that scored between 70 and 79 earned a perfect score during a later inspection.
Walker County's one inspection for the week earned a perfect score.
Catoosa County
Cabela's
350 Cobb Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 9
Score: 97
Inspector notes: Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a bracelet.
Hardee's
5486 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
Inspection date: May 9
Score: 90
Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods stored in the reach in and walk-in freezers not properly separated by minimum internal cook temperature (raw chicken in contact with ready-to-eat chicken in the reach in and open containers of raw steak and raw pork in contact with raw chicken in the walk-in). Observed cleaned utensil not properly air drying before being stacked.
Lake Winnie Waterpark (Sprayground)
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: May 10
Score: 100
Lake Winnepesauka Pizza Cafe
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: May 10
Score: 100
O'Charley's
2542 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 10
Score: 84
Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods being cold held above 41 degrees in various locations on main line in prep top coolers (see temperature chart below). /CA: PIC said the food hadn't been out on the line for more than an hour and so they iced the food down and covered it to rapidly chill on the line. Observed raw fish and raw chicken wash and breading with no time stamps on the containers. Observed food service employees preparing food with beards longer than 1/2 inch. Observed employees sweating heavily during food prep at the grill. Observed equipment and utensils being stored wet and not properly air dried. Observed handwashing sink in front of kitchen pulling away from the wall causing water build-up on the walls between the sink and wall. Observed several broken floor and wall tiles specifically near the walk-in cooler and in the main line near the raw meat wash and breading station. Grout in those areas is also needing to be repaired. Observed build-up on walls in all ware washing areas and the floors and walls under the mechanical ware washing machine.
Lake Winnepesauka Catering
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: May 10
Score: 100
Lake Winnepesauka Carousel Cafe
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: May 10
Score: 89
Inspector notes: Observed TCS food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in reach-in cooler. Observed ice scoop not stored in clean, protected location. Observed wire shelving in reach-in cooler not in good repair (rusty).
Donut Palace
390 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 10
Score: 98
Inspector notes: Observed employee items being stored on food prep surfaces.
CiCi's
723 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 10
Score: 75
Inspector notes: Observed ice maker not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch. Observed food debris build-up on the pizza press. Observed TCS foods (cooked noodles, tomatoes, and ranch dressing) being stored at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS foods (multiple pizzas on warmer and buffet unit) being held at a temperature of greater than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed multiple sauce bottles without a label with their common name. Observed food being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Observed food service employee not wearing a proper hair restraint while preparing food. Observed handles of scoops stored in the food of the pizza prep cooler. Observed clean dishes and utensils being stacked without being allowed to air-dry. Observed mechanical ware washing machine not being cleaned at a frequency to prevent the build-up of dried food debris. Observed dried food debris build-up on caulk and walls behind 3 compartment sink. Also noticed dried food debris on the walls around the pizza press area. Observed build-up of dust on all box fans in the facility.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
1417 Dietz Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 13
Score: 100
Sonic
6645 Hwy. 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: May 13
Score: 89
Inspector notes: Observed bowls used for marinating chicken and the onion slicer not clean to sight are touch used more than 4 hours ago. Observed several bottles of condiments not labeled with name of sauce/food product in the bottles. Observed food spill and splatter on floors in near the three compartment sink and onion prep station as well as all around the milkshake machines. Observed several live flies inside of the establishment, mainly concentrated in the employee break room.
Battlefield Campground and RV Park Swimming Pool
199 KOA Blvd., Ringgold
Inspection date: May 14
Score: 100
Cici's
723 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: May 15
Score: 100
Walker County
Chanticleer Inn Pool
1300 Mockingbird Lane, Lookout Mountain
Inspection date: May 15
Score: 100