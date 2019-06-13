Catoosa County: Three inspections earned a perfect score during the week of June 6-12. Five restaurants earned between 90 and 99.

Walker County: For the week of June 6-12, two restaurants earned a perfect score and three earned between 90 and 99.

Catoosa County

Villa Hotel

5437 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold

Inspection date: June 6

Score: 100

Seasons Hibachi

56 Battlefield Station Drive, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: June 6

Score: 94

Inspector notes: Observed degreaser/cleaner for grill in spray bottle not labeled. Observed knife stored in crevice between two tables. Observed grease build-up on hood vent.

Lake Winnepesauka - Water Park Cafe/Dippin Dots #2

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: June 6

Score: 94

Inspector notes: Observed sanitizer solution in sanitizer buckets less than the minimum allowed concentration. Observed in use ice scoops being stored on an unapproved surface. Observed employee belongings being stored on the same shelf as single-service articles. 

Lake Winnepesauka - Showboat/Dippin Dots #1

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: June 6

Score: 94

Inspector notes: Observed light fixtures without a proper shield around the light bulbs.

Lake Winnepesauka - Ferris Wheel Foods

1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: May 31

Score: 96

Inspector notes: Observed the interior top of microwave not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch. Observed sanitizer concentration below minimum manufacturer's allowable concentration.

Papa John's Pizza

1537 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: June 7

Score: 96

Inspector notes: Observed employee wearing a wristwatch while prepping food. Observed multiple scoops with their handles being stored in the food on the prep cooler.

Domino's

1010 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: June 7

Score: 100

Jersey Mike's Subs

1409 Dietz Road, Suite B2, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection date: June 12

Score: 100

Walker County

Walker County State Prison

97 Kevin Lane, Rock Spring

Inspection date: June 10

Score: 100

VFW Post 3679

98 Memorial Drive, Rossville

Inspection date: June 10

Score: 97

Inspector notes: Observed evidence of rodents in the dry storage area (droppings).

Pizza Hut

405 N. Main Street, LaFayette

Inspection date: June 10

Score: 95

Inspector notes: Observed improper drinking practices in kitchen (bottles, cans).

City of Rossville Food Service

400 McFarland Ave., Rossville

Inspection date: June 11

Score: 100

Armando's

1105 LaFayette Road, Rossville

Inspection date: June 12

Score: 98

Inspector notes: Observed the vent hoods not being cleaned at a high enough frequency to keep them clean to sight and touch.

 

Compiled by Carrie Chandler, who is a reporter for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Tags