Catoosa County: Three inspections earned a perfect score during the week of June 6-12. Five restaurants earned between 90 and 99.
Walker County: For the week of June 6-12, two restaurants earned a perfect score and three earned between 90 and 99.
Catoosa County
Villa Hotel
5437 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
Inspection date: June 6
Score: 100
Seasons Hibachi
56 Battlefield Station Drive, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: June 6
Score: 94
Inspector notes: Observed degreaser/cleaner for grill in spray bottle not labeled. Observed knife stored in crevice between two tables. Observed grease build-up on hood vent.
Lake Winnepesauka - Water Park Cafe/Dippin Dots #2
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: June 6
Score: 94
Inspector notes: Observed sanitizer solution in sanitizer buckets less than the minimum allowed concentration. Observed in use ice scoops being stored on an unapproved surface. Observed employee belongings being stored on the same shelf as single-service articles.
Lake Winnepesauka - Showboat/Dippin Dots #1
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: June 6
Score: 94
Inspector notes: Observed light fixtures without a proper shield around the light bulbs.
Lake Winnepesauka - Ferris Wheel Foods
1730 Lakeview Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: May 31
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed the interior top of microwave not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch. Observed sanitizer concentration below minimum manufacturer's allowable concentration.
Papa John's Pizza
1537 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: June 7
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed employee wearing a wristwatch while prepping food. Observed multiple scoops with their handles being stored in the food on the prep cooler.
Domino's
1010 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: June 7
Score: 100
Jersey Mike's Subs
1409 Dietz Road, Suite B2, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: June 12
Score: 100
Walker County
Walker County State Prison
97 Kevin Lane, Rock Spring
Inspection date: June 10
Score: 100
VFW Post 3679
98 Memorial Drive, Rossville
Inspection date: June 10
Score: 97
Inspector notes: Observed evidence of rodents in the dry storage area (droppings).
Pizza Hut
405 N. Main Street, LaFayette
Inspection date: June 10
Score: 95
Inspector notes: Observed improper drinking practices in kitchen (bottles, cans).
City of Rossville Food Service
400 McFarland Ave., Rossville
Inspection date: June 11
Score: 100
Armando's
1105 LaFayette Road, Rossville
Inspection date: June 12
Score: 98
Inspector notes: Observed the vent hoods not being cleaned at a high enough frequency to keep them clean to sight and touch.