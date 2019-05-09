In Catoosa County, five restaurants earned a perfect score, while seven others earned between 90 and 99.
Walker County restaurants did well for the week of April 24 to May 1, with four perfect scores and four scores between 90 and 100. There was one Walker County establishment that scored between 70 and 80.
Catoosa County
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
1417 Dietz Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 24
Score: 100
Box Enterprises D/B/A Tropical Sno
2336 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 27
Score: 97
Inspector notes: Observed ants in the facility.
Guthrie's Restaurant
67 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: April 24
Score: 95
Inspector notes: Observed 2 scoops that were single service articles with no handle being stored in food. Observed build-up of dust on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler.
Brainerd Motorsports Park
745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: April 26
Score: 94
Inspector notes: Observed employees drink (tumbler with straw) in grill prep area. Observed ice scoop not stored in an approved manner. Observed inside portions of reach-in cooler not clean to sight or touch.
Zaxby's
6456 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
Inspection date: April 26
Score: 95
Inspector notes: Observed plastic cambro pans severely scorched so that they no longer can be properly cleaned and sanitized. Observed three compartment sink needing more caulking between sink and wall. Observed coving coming off from mop sink causing water to become trapped between the sink and the floor. Observed handles and doors of reach in coolers with dried food debris buildup. Also observed food splatter on main serving line equipment.
Krystal
15703 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
Inspection date: April 26
Score: 95
Inspection notes: Observed paper towel dispenser with no paper towels. Observed build-up of bread crumbs on bun toaster.
Roller Coaster Skateworld
2706 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 26
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods being held over 24 hours (opened hot dog pack) not date marked. Observed marinara in refrigerator with open date 4/8.
Boyd's Speedway
1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: April 27
Score: 100
Las Fiesta D/B/A Fiesta Mexicana
110 Kristen Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: April 29
Score: 100
Holiday Trav-L RV Park Swimming Pool
1623 S Mack Smith Road, Rossville
Inspection date: April 29
Score: 100
American Legion
5956 41 Hwy., Ringgold
Inspection date: April 29
Score: 100
Waffle House
909 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 30
Score: 91
Inspector notes: Observed improper storage of TCS foods vertically in reach in cooler next to grill, bacon was stored under chicken.
Walker County
Chuck Wagon Concessions
395 Dixon Springs Road, LaFayette
Inspection date: April 24
Score: 100
Key West Pool
221 West Main Street, LaFayette
Inspection date: April 24
Score: 78
Inspector notes: Observed a large damaged/dented section of the front fence allowing for a much larger gap than 4". Free chlorine level was well above 10 ppm. Too high to read accurately. Handrails were very wobbly during the inspection. Observed No Log/Record at the facility for chemical readings, even though chlorine reading was too high.
Majestic Manor
67 Pin Oak Drive, Rock Spring
Inspection date: April 24
Score: 98
Inspector notes: Observed oven door hinge still in disrepair.
Cafe 7
1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain
Inspection date: April 26
Score: 100
Mary and Martha's Personal Care
616 Mohawk St,. Rossville
Inspection date: April 26
Score: 95
Inspector notes: No proper chemical test kit provided for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer solution used for wiping cloths.
Darr's Catering
801 McFarland Avenue, Rossville
Inspection date: April 26
Score: 96
Inspector notes: The PIC could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection, that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food. Establishment does not have established procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment.
Farm to Fork
8139 N. Hwy. 27, Rock Spring
Inspection date: April 29
Score: 100
Los Potros
201 Lee Avenue, Chickamauga
Inspection date: April 30
Score: 91
Inspection notes: Observed diced tomatoes stored in top of prep cooler at 48 F.
Parkside Operations, LLC D/B/A The Center For Advanced Rehab at Parkside
110 Park City Road, Rossville
Inspection date: May 1
Score: 100