Walker County
Triangle Park
713 S Chattanooga Street, Lafayette
Inspection Date: April 12
Score: 90
Inspection notes: Observed cut tomatoes and diced tomatoes at 48f in prep top cooler. Observed hood vent with build up of grease.
Ivy Cottage
409 N Main Street, Lafayette
Score: 90
Inspection Date: April 12
Inspection notes: Observed chicken salad and pasta salad at 44-45f. Observed flooring seams damaged and separated and debris trapped and built up.
Southern Bliss Bakery & Sandwich Shop
1109 N Main Street, Lafayette
Score: 91
Inspection Date: April 15
Inspector notes: No records available for time as public health control. Observed Time control foods in a prep cooler above 41 degrees that are to be used in less than 4 hours without a time of discard stamp.
Walker County Jail
105 S Duke Street, Lafayette
Score: 99
Inspection Date: April 15
Inspector notes: Observed hood vent with build up.
Econo Lodge
2209 N Main Street, Lafayette
Score: 98
Inspection Date: April 16
Inspector notes: Ceiling damaged in room.
Catoosa County
Holiday Trav-L RV Park
1623 Mack Smith Road, Rossville
Score: 100
Inspection Date: April 11
Famous Wok
3040 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 74
Inspection Date: April 11
Inspection notes: Observed open employee drink on counter with food and single service items. Observed improper vertical and horizontal separation of raw and Ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Open boxes of raw chicken stored over loosely covered containers of teriyaki sauce. Containers of raw chicken were stored directly over and next to bags and boxes of uncooked vegetables. Observed TCS food being kept out at room temperature. Chicken was at 60 degrees Fahrenheit and had been left out at room temperature for one hour. Observed TCS food on steam table/serving line hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Bourbon glazed chicken was hot holding at 104-114 degrees Fahrenheit. The food had been double panned so it as not able to stay hot enough. Observed employee cell phone on food prep counter. Observed employee food stored with (next to on same shelf with food for service) in two different reach-in coolers.
Battleview Bed and Breakfast
309 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection Date: April 11
Score: 100