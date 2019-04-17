Walker County

Triangle Park

713 S Chattanooga Street, Lafayette

Inspection Date: April 12

Score: 90

Inspection notes: Observed cut tomatoes and diced tomatoes at 48f in prep top cooler. Observed hood vent with build up of grease.

Ivy Cottage

409 N Main Street, Lafayette

Score: 90

Inspection Date: April 12

Inspection notes: Observed chicken salad and pasta salad at 44-45f. Observed flooring seams damaged and separated and debris trapped and built up.

Southern Bliss Bakery & Sandwich Shop

1109 N Main Street, Lafayette

Score: 91

Inspection Date: April 15

Inspector notes: No records available for time as public health control. Observed Time control foods in a prep cooler above 41 degrees that are to be used in less than 4 hours without a time of discard stamp. 

Walker County Jail

105 S Duke Street, Lafayette

Score: 99

Inspection Date: April 15

Inspector notes: Observed hood vent with build up.

Econo Lodge

2209 N Main Street, Lafayette

Score: 98

Inspection Date: April 16

Inspector notes: Ceiling damaged in room. 

Catoosa County

Holiday Trav-L RV Park

1623 Mack Smith Road, Rossville

Score: 100

Inspection Date: April 11

Famous Wok

3040 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 74

Inspection Date: April 11

Inspection notes: Observed open employee drink on counter with food and single service items. Observed improper vertical and horizontal separation of raw and Ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Open boxes of raw chicken stored over loosely covered containers of teriyaki sauce. Containers of raw chicken were stored directly over and next to bags and boxes of uncooked vegetables. Observed TCS food being kept out at room temperature. Chicken was at 60 degrees Fahrenheit and had been left out at room temperature for one hour. Observed TCS food on steam table/serving line hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Bourbon glazed chicken was hot holding at 104-114 degrees Fahrenheit. The food had been double panned so it as not able to stay hot enough. Observed employee cell phone on food prep counter. Observed employee food stored with (next to on same shelf with food for service) in two different reach-in coolers. 

Battleview Bed and Breakfast

309 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe

Inspection Date: April 11

Score: 100