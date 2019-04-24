Walker County restaurants scored well for the week of April 17-23, with three restaurants scoring above 80 and one earning a perfect score. Catoosa County had one restaurant earn a perfect score, with two others scoring above 90 and one scoring between 80 and 90.
Walker County
McDonald's
106 Lafayette Road, Chickamauga
Inspection Date: April 17
Score: 88
Inspector notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed employee with no beard guard/restraint.
Chanticleer Inn
1300 Mockingbird Lane, Lookout Mountain
Inspection Date: April 17
Score: 100
The Lookout Mountain Club
1202 Fleetwood Drive, Lookout Mountain
Inspection Date: April 17
Score: 88
Inspector notes: Observed improper drinking cups or storage of drinking cups in facility. Observed tcs foods in facility not date marked. Observed food store on floor of dry storage and walk-in freezer.
Catoosa County
Captain D's
668 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 17
Score: 100
Arby's
2392 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 18
Score: 88
Inspector notes: Observed no policy for employee reporting illnesses or symptoms to the person in charge. Observed no hand drying provisions at the handwashing sink during time of inspection. Observed no disinfectant provided that the clean up kit policy called for. Observed TCS foods (tomatoes and gyro sauce) being held at a temperature less than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the prep top cooler. Observed food cooling in the walk in cooler with tight fitting lids. Observed food in walk in freezer being stored on the floor.
Famous Wok
3040 Battlefield Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: April 18
Score: 91
Inspector notes: Observed TCS food on steam table/serving line hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit.
Battlefield Campground and RV Park
199 KOA Blvd., Ringgold
Inspection date: April 23
Score: 97
Inspection notes: Observed campground driveways not graded to drain.