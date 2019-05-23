When Catoosa County Coroner Vanita Hullander asked District 3 State Rep. Dewayne Hill to draw up an official resolution to honor Ringgold resident Johnny Jennings for over three decades of work raising money for Georgia Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries, Hill wasted no time doing so. Jennings was presented with the resolution at a gathering at Willow Tree Farms in Catoosa County on May 23.
The resolution reads:
A RESOLUTION
By: Representative Dewayne Hill – District 3, Georgia House of Representatives
Recognizing and commending Johnny Jennings; and for other purposes.
WHEREAS, Johnny Jennings, a lifelong community advocate for the Georgia Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries, has been named Citizen of the Year by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce; and
WHEREAS, Johnny has devoted 65 years of his life toward raising money for this organization, donating more than $400,000.00 through his recycling and collection efforts; and
WHEREAS, since 1985, he has collected nearly $30,000.00 in pennies, saved more than 100,000 trees from harvest, and recycled about 5,500 tons of paper and [in 2019] 120,000 aluminum cans; and
WHEREAS, this hometown hero is also a fourth-term member of the organization’s board of trustees; and
WHEREAS, Johnny has had a tremendous impact on his community through his spirit of service and desire to improve the quality of life for Georgia’s young citizens; and
WHEREAS, this remarkable citizen has established a glowing reputation of renown for his dedication and high ideals; and
WHEREAS, it is abundantly fitting and proper that the outstanding accomplishments of this extraordinary citizen be appropriately recognized,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Johnny Jennings is commended for his many valuable contributions on behalf of Georgia Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries and for having so purely defined the meaning of community service.
So resolved this 30th day of April, 2019.
Signed by Representative Dewayne Hill, District 3, Georgia House of Representatives.